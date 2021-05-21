Fifteen or so years ago, a group of music lovers began gathering on Sunday evenings at a home on the corner of High and Blue streets in Aberdeen, before moving to the lawn of the Postmaster’s House, enjoying live music of all genres.
Eventually, The Rooster’s Wife, led by organizer Janet Kenworthy, with much help from volunteers, became so popular that a move was made to a more permanent location — 114 Knight St. — becoming Poplar Knight Spot.
The music venue has ended its run, not necessarily due to the pandemic, but because Kenworthy says that over the course of the past year, she had time for reflection.
“Like the seasons, it is time for a change for the Rooster’s Wife,” says Kenworthy. “I will continue projects in music, but not at the venue.”
Kenworthy says she will be doing some stage managing at other venues and also continuing her partnership with the Cameo Theatre in Fayetteville.
Just a few of the many performers at Rooster’s Wife concerts over the years included Jonathan Byrd (who played the first concert and returned every year thereafter), Jon and Caroline Parsons, John Cowan, the Gibson Brothers, the Carolina Chocolate Drops, Asleep at the Wheel, Rhiannon Giddens, Hot Club of Cowtown, Martha Bassett, Peter Lamb and the Wolves, Jeanne Jolly, Chris Jones and the Night Drivers, Side Car Social Club, Chatham County Line and Rebecca Newton. Some of these bands were just starting out and have since made a name for themselves in the independent music field.
“Amythyst Kiah performed here a couple of times,” says Kenworthy. “She was recently on Jimmy Kimmel’s show.”
And the musicians loved Poplar Knight Spot.
“I know the Spot well,” says musician Rebecca Newton. “I've underwritten shows there and performed there and did her first live stream with my production company during the pandemic.”
Newton says that Kenworthy created a great history at the Spot.
“Musicians who would not normally come to such a remote part of the state were offered a stop along their tours, in Aberdeen, because of Janet's vision and the connections she cultivated,” she says. “She built a community of support for up and coming and well-established musicians from around the globe.”
Newton says that the venue “always felt like home,” comparing it to the Bottom Line in New York City.
“It was the most comfortable venue in the state, and always had a generous and appreciative audience,” she says. “Cookies, dinner and Grandma’s old couch! What wasn’t to love?”
Kenworthy expressed her appreciation not only to the many volunteers who have helped over the years, but to the community.
“An enormous thank you to our community for supporting live music,” says Kenworthy. “And then there is the co-founder of the project, my mother, Priscilla Johnson, who cooked for the artists for years, and cooked the books at the front door, making most everyone welcome. All these people worked hard to keep the whole ball of wax rolling.”
The new owners of the venue are Gosia Kasperska and Derrick Numbers.
“I wish them every success as they carry on the tradition of live music in Aberdeen,” says Kenworthy.
