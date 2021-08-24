Moore County’s hospitality industry has shown resilience in the wake of a global pandemic. An unprecedented amount of room taxes from overnight visitors were collected last fiscal year, breaking the $2 million mark for the first time ever: this summer’s occupancy rates and demand for fall reservations are equally strong.
As a result, the local Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB) Board of Directors is pulling back on the urgency of its request to raise the occupancy tax rate.
“We are in the middle of a record-breaking collection year. Given how things have changed, I think this is a smart time for us to consider taking pressure off county commissioners to increase the tax,” said Board Chairman Tom Pashley, president of Pinehurst Resort.
He noted the CVB took an aggressive stance in favor of the increase in April 2020 when hotels went basically dark. With the spread of COVID-19, hoteliers hoped the increased revenue would allow the CVB to promote the area to prospective visitors more aggressively.
However, within a fairly short period, Pinehurst and the surrounding area began rebounding with leisure travel pouring in despite limited marketing, as people sought out less populated travel spots and places to play golf.
“There are very few places outside the Outer Banks and mountains that compare. We are this island in the middle of the state that did exceptionally well,” said Phil Werz, CVB president and CEO. “This is most notably because of Pinehurst Resort. It all falls from there.
“Thank God for golf. It is the one thing during the pandemic that we could hang our hat on and when people come to play golf, they are also shopping, going to restaurants,” he added.
CVB member Bonnie McPeake, whose family owns and operates three hotels including Hilton Garden Inn in Aberdeen, agreed with Pashley’s assessment.
“Of course we could always use more money, but we don’t need to increase the tax at this time...The point of the increase was the pandemic and having a (budget) shortage and that has been turned around,” McPeake said.
Moore County’s occupancy tax — commonly called a “room tax” — sits at 3 percent. The current rate of 3 percent — $3 on a $100-a-night room bill, for instance — generates about $1.8 million a year.
The CVB envisioned raising the rate to increase its marketing reach and setting aside a portion of the dollars for a “destination enhancement fund” for tourism-related projects. Towns or nonprofit organizations could apply to fund ideas that meet set criteria. The CVB board would decide how to allocate funds.
The discussion heated up when municipal leaders pushed for more control over how projects would be selected. Instead they suggested a direct annual allocation of a percentage of the room tax increase likely based on population and number of hotel rooms in each town.
Over the past two years, both sides brought in attorneys at various points to lobby the merit of their differing proposals. With no agreement between the municipalities and the CVB, the commissioners had little appetite to change the tax rate.
“I think with the lack of consensus with the towns, we can change our tone,” Pashley said. “Our posture is very clear. We were anticipating the worst and that didn’t happen as things panned out, so we are now pivoting. I think (room tax increase) will need to happen. When the time is right, we can request it again.”
(1) comment
Why not increase it now? Spend the additional money promoting the antiques businesses in Cameron, the pottery industry in the Northern portion of the county,supporting the S.P.Land Trust. Build an amphitheater in Northern Moore County to bring tourists looking for something other than golf to this county. Also, the legislation enabling this tax requires that the CVB submit quarterly and annual reports to our Commissioner's. They are not available. I've asked for them. Where are they?
John Misiaszek
