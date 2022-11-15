A grassroots organization that plans to build a public skate park in Southern Pines came $2,500 closer to its goal following a fundraiser on Saturday.
William Dean II, founder of Skaters for Moore, said over 100 supporters of the initiative turned out for the organization’s second Skate Jam at Memorial Park. The event, a winter sequel to April’s first-ever permitted gathering of skateboarders on town property, was held on a tennis court near the future site of the proposed skate park — a 7,000-square-foot space that is currently used for playing horseshoes.
“It was very well-received,” Dean said. “(The participants) loved having the opportunity to come out and have a space. Obviously, those are the kids that are going to be out at the skate park every weekend once we build it.”
The fundraiser, Dean said, attracted skateboard, bicycle and scooter enthusiasts from as far away as Winston-Salem. There were also several military veterans in attendance, he said.
Moore County has not had a purpose-built skate park since FlowMoore, a private facility in Pinebluff, closed in 2009. Most municipalities in the county have ordinances that forbid skateboarding in places other than residential areas, restricting skateboarders to the less-than-desirable terrain of cul-de-sacs in local subdivisions.
But skateboarding, Dean noted, is now an Olympic sport, having made its debut during last year’s games in Tokyo.
“(Skateboarders) currently have to drive to Troy or Apex or Fayetteville to be able to practice that sport unless you’re throwing them out in the middle of the street somewhere in a cul-de-sac, which isn’t very safe,” he said. “This is going to give them a safe, healthy environment (to skate).”
Counting donations, commitments from corporate sponsors and a $50,000 pledge from the Town of Southern Pines, Skaters for Moore has now raised about $85,000 to build the park. The group would like to secure $350,000, but is committed to building a skate park even if it falls short of that target.
“We’re still building a skate park,” Dean said. “It just comes down to whether it’s a part-concrete, part-wood (park) that has to be rebuilt every five to seven years, or whether it’s an all-concrete” facility that will last longer and require less maintenance.
He added: “We want to fundraise as much as possible from now through April. Once April hits, the idea is to look and see what our fund total is. If it’s $150,000 or $350,000 — whatever it may be at that time — we’ll start the design-build process.”
Skaters for Moore’s next major fundraiser will be held at Sunrise Theater in downtown Southern Pines on Jan. 21. The event will include a silent auction and a screening of a film featuring local skateboarders.
The organization, Dean said, is currently seeking corporate sponsors to help fund the park’s construction. Contributing corporations will have the name of their business displayed prominently on signage surrounding the facility, he said.
Jaymie Baxley is an award-winning reporter covering public health, social issues and general news for The Pilot. He worked previously at The Robesonian in Lumberton and at The Daily Courier in Forest City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.