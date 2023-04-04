For more than three decades, Moore County residents have come to help Earl Wright gather and refurbish bicycles to give to the area’s youth each Christmas morning for his Project Santa.
Now, that same community is focusing its efforts toward Wright in his time of need.
An electrical fire at Wright’s Southern Pines home on South Mechanic Street on a windy Friday afternoon on March 24 has Earl, and his wife, Sharon, staying at local hotels until they can gather up the funds to have wiring and the air conditioning repaired.
“I’ve got to come up with the money because I didn’t have home insurance,” Wright said. “I’m just trying to get back. The hotel is nice to stay in for vacations, but not to live in. There ain’t nothing like home.”
Wright estimates he needs $10,000 to replace the HVAC system and the wiring for his home, as well as replace the siding on the back side of the home that was damaged in the fire.
In the meantime, Wright and his wife are seeing an outpouring of support, from hot meals coming to their hotel room, and their bill at the front desk being settled from their neighbors.
“They show up and show out,” Wright said. “I wish I could call them all by name, but everyone who has helped out, we appreciate it. Just like the way they do it for the kids, they do it for someone else.”
Wright said that the community is “off the chain,” fulfilling his needs year after year for Project Santa. He said they exhibited that with their most recent outpouring of support this past Christmas when “hundreds” of volunteers came out in sub 20-degree temperatures for the bike giveaway at Wal-Mart.
The cause of the fire is an anomaly of sorts. Southern Pines Fire Chief Mike Cameron said he has only seen a handful of fires start the way this one did. With high winds causing tree limbs to make contact with power lines, an electrical arc was caused when a line carrying power made contact with the ground line, causing power to backfeed to Wright’s home.
The fire caused damage to the house’s electrical system, siding and up into the crawl space, but never got into the home. For the couple to be able to move back into the home, the electrical system is the first that needs to be fixed.
“Anytime there is an issue with the wiring we pull the meter until an electrician comes to look at it,” Cameron said.
The quick response to the fire at his house came seconds after the Southern Pines Fire Department extinguished an outside fire across the road from Wright’s home. Wright was talking with firefighters when one pointed out smoke was coming from behind his home.
“If they hadn’t been there, the whole house would have burned down. I got lucky,” Wright said.
