When Roisin O’Rahilly first left Ireland at the age of 23, her father waved her off with hopes that a year in New York City would cure her of her passion for horses.
O’Rahilly, to her credit, was true to her promise. She found work as a secretary, then managing a limousine company from an office in the Empire State Building. Thousands of miles from anything resembling her beloved mossy hunting fields, the closest she came to a horse was when a city carriage passed by.
“I used to walk through Central Park just to see a blade of grass,” she recalled.
But as soon as that year was up, O’Rahilly was on the phone to an acquaintance she had met in Ireland: Little River Farm owner Sheila de Pasquale, whose quick invitation to come and work in North Carolina foiled her parents’ plans.
Through her eventual marriage to de Pasquale’s son Adrian, raising three daughters, and even a 15-year interlude in Ireland running the family’s shipping port before her father’s death, the horses were always a constant.
On the occasion of O’Rahilly’s 80th birthday this week, it was safe to say that the horsewoman has had the last laugh. That was all the more true this past fall, when she won her division at the Carolina Horse Park’s Five Points Horse Trials aboard a borrowed horse.
Finishing the event with Rachel Jurgens’ 26-year-old Thoroughbred Ziggy made O’Rahilly the third-ever recipient of the U.S. Eventing Association’s Century Ride Achievement Award. Century Ride awards were first popularized in dressage and driving for horse-and-rider pairs with combined ages of 100 or more.
The U.S. Eventing Association recognized its first Century Ride a year ago. Of the three pairs to achieve it, O’Rahilly is the oldest. She and Ziggy are also the oldest pair with a combined age of 105 at the time of the event.
In the words of the award’s sponsor, the Century Ride honor “recognizes a lifetime achievement and devotion to the sport few can even imagine.”
O’Rahilly’s devotion to horses has never wavered; maybe because she had to start out the hard way. Her father assumed she would lose interest, like her older sister, and so bought a donkey as her first mount. But she resolved to learn to ride it and thereby prove that she deserved a pony.
From there, she was unstoppable on horseback — literally. Over stone walls, steep slopes, hedges, ditches and streams she leapt at whatever pace the hunt was running.
But O’Rahilly hadn’t heard of eventing until she came to North Carolina and found American hunting less of a thrill than she was used to. When a friend recommended eventing, the cross country phase sounded like her idea of fun.
Granted, O’Rahilly’s idea of fun sometimes involved buying the horse she liked regardless of advice from well-meaning professionals. Shopping for her first event horse, she drove up to Skip Webster’s farm to find him trying to mount a bay gelding restrained by three handlers on the ground.
“He said ‘Roisin, I’m not selling you this horse. I don’t want you to get yourself killed,’” she recalled.
No spoiler alert necessary: O’Rahilly bought Mr. Hop that day. She and the Appendix Quarter Horse, known as Steve around the barn, not only formed a partnership but competed through the Preliminary level.
Their first time in a dressage arena was also their first competition. O'Rahilly's early eventing experiences were of a forerunner to today’s sport, when the ability to gallop and jump were really the only things that mattered.
“Dressage was never my thing,” she said. “In the early days, I never finished last, but I tied for last once in dressage. In that same event I won my division because nobody went clear cross-country except me.”
She organized horse trials at Little River Farm until it was sold in the 1980s, dragooning her friends into volunteering as jump judges when it rained.
Over the years O’Rahilly imported a series of Irish horses as resale projects. The first, Wexford, she found on a trip over with her veterinarian, Karen Flipse. Their search took them to the Dublin Horse Show and then around the countryside. After viewing some 50 prospects, they both knew as soon as they laid eyes on “Lockie” that they couldn’t leave him in Ireland.
After competing Wexford at Novice, O’Rahilly sold him to an upper-level rider, who went on to compete him at the Rolex Kentucky Three-Day Event and Pan American Games.
Another one of those imports, though, she kept for herself. “Stan” was by the Thoroughbred stallion Stan the Man, best known as the sire of Michael Jung’s Olympic champion Sam.
Between a failed vetting and an eventual rearing habit with no discernible physical cause, O’Rahilly’s Stan never sold. But the two of them developed an understanding and the chestnut became O’Rahilly’s globetrotting companion. Stan moved to Ireland with O’Rahilly when she went back to run the port, and she owned him for 26 years before he died.
“Because I wasn’t professional and didn’t have time to have lessons all the time and what-have-you, I just rode for pleasure,” she said.
These days she competes with another Irish horse, Happy Times, who she found on this side of the pond in Virginia. But the 10-year-old “Paddy” was far too young to help O’Rahilly achieve a Century Ride.
Her friend and former boarder Carrie Dimon, though, knew of a horse who had a way of making dreams come true.
Enter Ziggy, whose small size belies his considerable resume. At 18, he ran clear around the Rolex Kentucky cross-country course with his owner Rachel Jurgens and finished the event in the top 30. In his third career — counting his start as a racehorse — he trained up to Grand Prix with Rachel King to earn her U.S. Dressage Federation Gold achievement medal.
“I contacted Rachel and she was just so sweet and kind to let me borrow Ziggy to do it,” said O’Rahilly. “He’s a five-star horse and he’s done Grand Prix dressage. He’s just such a fun horse to ride and Rachel was kind enough to let me ride him.”
O’Rahilly ordinarily rides five or six days a week, but only had a handful of chances to sit on Ziggy before Five Points. If anyone questioned the wisdom of competing in a full horse trial aboard a relatively unfamiliar horse, they knew better than to mention it in O’Rahilly’s earshot.
The Century Ride program requires only that qualifying pairs complete their event. But as it turned out, O’Rahilly and Ziggy had more than enough experience between them to make light work of the Beginner Novice course. They were second after dressage with a score of 27.2, and added no faults in either jumping phase to win the 22-horse division.
“I could have gone in and done my dressage and I could have been last,” O’Rahilly laughed.
“I could have gone into showjumping and knocked every jump. I just had to finish, not be eliminated on cross country, and I won the division.”
She doesn’t intend for that win to be her last. O’Rahilly is planning a move up to Training level with Paddy this year, although her plans may have to shift to accommodate back surgery.
Riding into her ninth decade, to be sure, isn’t as carefree an endeavor as it was when she dropped everything to work with horses at Little River Farm 50-odd years ago.
O’Rahilly takes a few more lessons these days under the watchful eye of her trainer and longtime friend Nanci Lindroth. Daughter Maria McBrayer grooms at competitions and granddaughter Ciara helps with barn chores.
But the open fields still call out to be galloped over.
“It’s not easy at times, but there’s times Carrie and I go out in the foundation and we’re just galloping flat out wherever and jumping whatever and it’s just such fun,” O’Rahilly said.
Even though the stone walls are now wooden portables, and the footing more reliable than most Irish hunting fixtures, the surge of adrenaline at the start hasn’t changed. And though she now rides former five-star horses and the handsome gray Paddy, the little girl on the donkey hasn’t either.
