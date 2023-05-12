The town of Robbins has proposed a budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year that, if approved by the Board of Commissioners, would drop the property tax rate for the second straight year.
The board held a public hearing on the new spending plan Thursday at the town’s Fire and Rescue Station.
The board anticipates a vote on the budget at a June 8 meeting. The fiscal year begins July 1.
The proposed $1.7 million budget is $200,000 more than last year’s budget. The proposed tax rate for the budget is 71 cents per $100 valuation of property, a reduction from the current 73-cent rate. Even if approved, the rate still remains the highest among Moore County’s 11 municipalities.
Town Manager Clint Mack said that his proposed budget comes after a “big capital year” for the town, fueled mostly by the water and sewer fund operating for a profit.
“We had a good year with good projections,” Mack said. “Right now our general fund is really healthy. We’ve doubled it in two years. We’re well over a million dollars in our general fund.”
No utility rate change was included in the budget, which Mack sees as a welcome sight for the town as it looks for future options with its refurbished wastewater treatment plant.
“Even with the economic woes and chemical prices, we’re still having a good year,” Mack said. “That for us is huge.”
Through exploring grant opportunities and using state funding for road paving, the commissioners in budget workshops have expressed an interest in more infrastructure upgrades for the town in the coming year.
“Sidewalks of course, more streets and the board has really expressed a good, good concern with more recreation, more amenities,” Mack said.
In other action, the board approved a resolution to appoint Mack to the Rural Technical Coordinating Committee, the current Rural Planning Organization that covers Moore County, and the Robbins area.
Talks continue about whether to include Robbins in a new Moore County-specific group known as the Metropolitan Planning Organization. That group was created earlier this year for the Southern Pines, Pinehurst and Aberdeen area and members are deciding whether to keep the membership narrow or extend it to the entire county. Mack said that he sees it important for Robbins to remain a part of any transportation planning group.
“The best thing we can do is advocate for ourselves and be economically viable enough where they want to invite us,” Mack said. “We plan on being directly more involved and have a voice moving forward, so can hopefully see some of that funding and the opportunity.”
Mack fills a vacant seat that has gone empty in recent years. The next meeting for the committee is August.
In addition, Zack Prevatte was sworn in as a new police officer for the Robbins Police Department during the meeting. Prevatte fills a void in the department with one of the current officers going into N.C. Highway Patrol training.
