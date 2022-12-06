Yianni Kakouras, left, with father Pete Kakouras at Carolina Fried Chicken in Robbins.

Yianni Kakouras, left, with father Pete Kakouras at Carolina Fried Chicken in Robbins.

 File photograph by Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot

While residents of Carthage, Vass and points southward have had to go well out of their way to get food in their mouths and fuel in their vehicles, it’s been business as usual in the town of Robbins — and there’s been a lot of it.

Spared from the multi-day power outage that’s affected most of Moore County since two electric substations were severely damaged by gunfire Saturday night, Robbins has been a reliable resource for its less-fortunate neighbors.

Carlie C's
Carolina Fried Chicken

Carolina Fried Chicken is arguably the most well-known restaurant in Robbins. Often called “the chicken hut” by residents, the eatery started out as a kitchen with a walk-up window in the mid-1970s. It was bought in 1994 by Pete Kakouras, a native of northern Greece who immigrated to the U.S. decades earlier as a teenager with only $100 in his pocket. His son Yianni Kakouras now runs the restaurant. 

