Carolina Fried Chicken is arguably the most well-known restaurant in Robbins. Often called “the chicken hut” by residents, the eatery started out as a kitchen with a walk-up window in the mid-1970s. It was bought in 1994 by Pete Kakouras, a native of northern Greece who immigrated to the U.S. decades earlier as a teenager with only $100 in his pocket. His son Yianni Kakouras now runs the restaurant.
While residents of Carthage, Vass and points southward have had to go well out of their way to get food in their mouths and fuel in their vehicles, it’s been business as usual in the town of Robbins — and there’s been a lot of it.
Spared from the multi-day power outage that’s affected most of Moore County since two electric substations were severely damaged by gunfire Saturday night, Robbins has been a reliable resource for its less-fortunate neighbors.
Infrastructural refugees from other parts of the county have flocked to its restaurants, gas stations and stores since Saturday night.
Daniel Frazier manages the Carlie C’S IGA on N.C. 705, Robbins’ sole supermarket. He’s noticed an unusual number of customers relying on the aisle markers to get around the store since Sunday morning.
“The biggest thing for us, being a small community, if I don’t see your face every day I know you don’t normally shop in the store,” he said.
Frazier’s co-manager, Melanie Harris, said that business picked up earlier than usual on Sunday, several hours before the after-church crowd normally comes in. Since then, bottled water, canned goods, eggs and bread — the usual staples in a crisis — have disappeared from the Carlie C’s shelves faster than usual.
The store was expecting a truck to come in Monday evening especially to replenish those items. Rotisserie chickens have also been popular, and locals have been buying more now that the option of restaurants in Carthage and Southern Pines have been taken temporarily off the table.
Down the street at Carolina Fried Chicken and House of Pizza, the clientele has been as diverse as the menu.
Yianni Kakouras, whose family also owns Pete’s Family Restaurant in Carthage and Westmoore Family Restaurant, said he was primarily frustrated for his employees at the Carthage restaurant and others suffering concrete hardships as a result of the outage.
“Up here we come together and always do things. We try to do things for kids and try to support the needy,” he said. “So the first thing we think about when something like this happens is how about these children who, as a result of these people’s ignorant actions, are sleeping without heat?”
Starting early Sunday afternoon, Kakouras said that the customer flow has been like a combination of the restaurant’s busiest Friday evening and Sunday midday shifts.
“A lot more people that I’ve neer seen before, they’re still coming today. Which I’m grateful for in a sense, but then again it doesn’t take away from the way I feel about what’s happened,” he said.
“Some people go ‘this is Moore County too?’ So that’s a good thing, to shine some light on us and know that there's a bigger community, a different community up here. It’s like an extension of your family, you know, and it’s good to see.”
If fielding phone calls counts, staff at the Quik Chek across the way have broadened their family circle considerably. Anna Testerman, an assistant manager, said that hundreds of people have called the convenience store in their search for fuel and food this side of Asheboro or Sanford.
“We’re just trying to be as polite as we can here and help people the best we can,” she said.
When she started her shift at 11 a.m. on Sunday, business had already started to pick up on what is normally a slow day.
“The other assistant manager here told me about it when I came in. Shortly after she came in at 5 a.m., it was busy,” said Testerman.
“It didn’t slow down.”
The station’s fuel pumps ran empty around 5 p.m. on Sunday, but the influx of customers continued as people took advantage of the store’s hot pizza and other food offerings.
Businesses and regulars in what is normally the quietest corner of Moore County have dealt graciously with the increased demand for their services, though. Frazier said that he welcomes the opportunity to win over a new customer or two with the store’s nine-layer cakes or housemade pecan pies.
“At one time the deli line was all the way back at the front of the store. Everybody’s been extremely polite, even when lines are backed way up,” he said.
“It’s actually been pleasant. During your normal snow scare it’s a madhouse.”
Back at Carolina Fried Chicken, Kakouras said that the opportunity to serve people through a tough time has been the silver lining to an otherwise disheartening situation.
“Moore County is as tough as nails, and we always come together through this stuff,” he said. “I pray for everybody every day. We all do up here. We just want everybody to be safe.”
