The Robbins Board of Commissioners voted Thursday for the town to sponsor the annual Christmas parade that is scheduled for Dec. 3.
Robbins Fire and Rescue normally sponsors the event but told the commissioners that it wouldn’t this year. Commissioner Kevin Stewart, who is overseeing the parade for the town, said a misunderstanding on whether the town would even have a Christmas parade led to the department stepping back this year.
In the past, Robbins Fire and Rescue would handle the registration and candy disbursement to groups for the parade. This year, logistics for the parade will be dialed back.
There will be no registration, but any group or individual wanting to participate will need to line up south of town near the First Wesleyan Church like normal before the 6 p.m. parade. The Robbins Police Department will handle closing the streets that the parade route will take as well as lining up the parade participants, Stewart said.
“We just wanted to have a simple parade, that’s it,” Stewart said. “It should be no problem for people to social distance from south of town where the parade starts to where it ends.”
Changes to the parade include no trophies or trophy ceremony, no tree lighting and no other gatherings that are associated with the parade.
The commissioners also heard a presentation on a possible design for a new police station from the Wooten Co.
Plans for the building were presented by Russell Pearlman, a project architect for the firm, which spent time talking with the Robbins Police Department about the needs for the department.
Based on the discussion, Pearlman told the board that the department needed a new building that was over 9,000 square feet, and he showed the town commissioners designs for a three-story building that would house the department in its current area on North Middleton Street.
If the town were to go forward with that design, Pearlman told the board to budget $2.5 million for the project.
The board also heard a report from the police department’s efforts for code enforcement after approving a change in its town code during its last meeting to allow the police department to enforce nuisance violations. The police department reported 16 cases where it gave first notice to residents and businesses in the town that they were in violation of the town code. Of those cases, three were resolved and six others were granted a 30-day extension. The other cases had an inspection date coming up in the next few weeks.
In other action, the commissioners approved a motion to reopen town hall starting Monday, following the guidelines set out by Gov. Roy Cooper.
The board of commissioners also unanimously approved the resolution for county-wide recycling standards.
The resolution brings consistency across all of the county’s municipalities for recycling standards, and efforts to better educate the public on what is and isn’t acceptable to recycle.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 692-7271 or jonathan@thepilot.com.
(2) comments
Christians take note. Southern Pines, Aberdeen and Pinehurst cancelled Christmas events. Good for Robbins to show these towns what is truly important when our nation celebrates the birth of our Savior. Area pastors need to speak with their local town leaders.
Yay! For Robbins!!!
