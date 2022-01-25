The Robbins Town Board of Commissioners has taken the first step toward what could be a comprehensive repaving of town roads.
A unanimous vote by the board Thursday night authorized Town Manager Clint Mack to explore bids from contractors to repave roads in the town and use existing funding that has been rarely touched in recent years.
“When I do have the whole presentation ready, it will make sense. The main thing in my mind that makes this worthwhile is for the past few years we’ve been getting our street bill money (from the state) and it’s just been sitting there,” Mack said via Zoom to the commissioners during the meeting. “We have over $100,000 already in our street saving account, and we haven’t touched it.”
Efforts in the past were made by the town to secure USDA grants for towns recovering from Hurricane Florence, but a lack of a current audit hampered the town from receiving the grants.
“The original project that was presented to you in 2020 was attached to hurricane relief and that ship has sailed,” Mack said. “With our audit not being done, we cannot get federal funding. We have to be up to date.”
That plan, however, was reviewed by Mack and town engineer John Gray, and would be the same one presented to contractors through the bidding process, with some minor updates.
“The engineering aspects still work. We even found ways we could shortcut, so we are moving forward to get a formal bid, and I will present those options to you next month,” Mack said. “I will bring a perfect world, ‘that’s the project we wanted,’ and then a cost-saving style price is what I was planning unless you have any other guidance for me.”
Mack estimated the cost of the project to be more than $500,000.
Mayor Cameron Dockery asked Mack how the town could afford that cost.
The town’s banking of state money in recent years could be the answer. The state offers municipalities funds every year toward road maintenance.
“In the last couple years, I would say we’ve only spent a couple hundred dollars on street repairs,” Mack said. “We get that restricted money from the Powell Bill every year, over $30,000.”
That money does expire over time, Mack said, and he doesn’t want the excess money to go to waste for the town.
The commissioners also questioned when repaving could start, and Mack said the quicker a bid is approved by the town, the quicker contractors could get equipment on the streets in the spring.
“If we had a bid authorized, we could put the order in as soon as that is,” Mack said. “We could get started as early as May if everything runs great. The project itself shouldn’t take longer than 60 days.”
Mack said he will bring the bids he collects to the next meeting in February with a presentation of what is possible for the town.
In other business during the meeting, the Board also received an audit report from the 2019-20 fiscal year from Will Huneycutt of the Huneycutt CPA Firm.
Action was delayed on approving a calendar for the 2022-23 budget work session dates to give the commissioners a chance to review the dates and times. Action is expected to be made on the calendar in the February meeting.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.