A large fire broke out Tuesday evening at Williams Tire and Auto Center in Robbins, causing extensive damage to the long-running business.
Chief Ben Haddock of the Robbins Police Department said the fire was first reported about 8:15 p.m. Firefighters were still working to extinguish the blaze nearly two hours later, according to Haddock.
“This will be a long night, I can tell you that,” he said in a brief phone interview. “Just as soon as we can get it under control, we'll start doing some investigation.”
The cause of the fire was not immediately known. While no injuries had been reported as of 9:50 p.m., much of the business was reduced to smoldering rubble.
“At this point, it looks like about half of the building is going to be a total loss,” Haddock said.
This is the second fire reported this year at Williams Tire, which is located in the 300 block of N.C. 705. The business previously caught fire on Jan. 9, but that blaze was quickly squashed by firefighters.
This story is developing; check back for updates.
