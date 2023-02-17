Those wearing a uniform to protect their communities from crime and fire will be the first to say that recognition is not the reason they do their job.
When Robbins Fire and Rescue was dispatched on Christmas Eve to a structure fire at the Holmes Building Systems on Plank Road, recognition wasn’t in mind.
Nearly two months later, nevertheless, Robbins leaders felt it was right to recognize the group by presenting the department with a plaque to show its gratitude for the work done to fight the fire.
“You’ve got to recognize that kind of stuff, because what other reason other than their own internal motivation would someone do that? Sometimes a pat on the back is warranted,” Town Manager Clint Mack said. “You’re never going to make enough money in public service to pay for a life or the property you protect.”
The cause of the fire has yet to be released by the Moore County Fire Marshal’s office. According to Public Safety Director Brian Phillips, the cause of the fire is still being investigated.
Robbins Fire and Rescue Chief Timmy Brown said that all the thanks goes to the department’s firefighters. Given the timing of the call, firefighters were busy wrapping gifts and doing some last-minute Christmas shopping when they dropped everything.
“We just do it because that’s our job, we’re out there to do it,” Brown said. “You never know when it is going to come. You think it’s never going to come, but eventually it will.”
The incident wasn’t the first holiday fire the department responded to in 2022. It was actually the second fire in as many holidays late in the year.
“It’s like Thanksgiving, we spent Thanksgiving together (at a house fire). And the guys told me, ‘I hope we don’t spend New Year’s together,’” Brown said. “But if we had to, we would have. I’ve got a good group of guys and girls. They’re there and I can depend on them.”
Mack, a U.S. Army veteran, is no stranger to handling chaotic situations. When he came on the scene, he saw the training that firefighters go through regularly put to practice with ease.
Fire personnel on the scene worked quickly to go from using hydrant water to an alternative water source that wasn’t using the town’s water within the first hour of fighting the fire.
“It was so trained and rehearsed and scripted that it didn’t seem like it was a big deal, and that’s the way it should be,” Mack said. “That’s where I like (the) chief’s demeanor. Going off my combat experience, it can seem really chaotic, or you can just do it. Whenever he’s on the scene, people are just doing it. I respect that and it’s great for our guys to see.”
Brown said that every scene has a chaotic stage, and his department, working with other departments responding for assistance, got through that stage quickly.
“It takes an hour to get the kinks out, but once it gets the kinks out, everything falls into place. That first hour is chaotic, it’s really chaotic, but then after that hour it’s like clockwork,” Brown said.
Construction crews from Myrick Construction have begun work to rebuild one of the metal framed buildings. Another building on the site was not damaged, thanks to the work from firefighters from 17 neighboring departments who provided mutual aid.
“They are basically retrofitting so they can temporarily keep operations going,” Mack said. “It would be a shame to let all of that go to waste and cancel orders. It seems like it’s going to work out.”
Holmes Building Systems was completing one modular home a day and had orders up until March at the time of the fire, according to Mack. The plant had 85 employees on its payroll, and had been a primary employer of the area since its opening in the 1970s.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.
