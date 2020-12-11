Robbins Interim Town Manager Jon Barlow briefed the town’s Board of Commissioners Thursday on a project to repair the main water pump station.
The pump station, located just north of the town limit across Bear Creek, was flooded in 2018 by Hurricane Florence, and Barlow informed the board that the project was initially advertised in November after the town received authorization for construction.
“It’s one of our big recovery projects we’re still working on,” Barlow said. “That’s where all the sewer goes and it goes to the wastewater treatment plant from there.”
Other projects to update the water and sewer system in town are going through preliminary stages as well.
A pre-construction conference for the main pump project with the bidders was held last week, the town manager said.
“We’ve got a number of bidders on the phone and in person,” Barlow said. “That’s good to know you’ve got a lot of competition that will lower your prices a lot.”
The project will be funded with grants from FEMA and the Golden LEAF Foundation. Bids will be opened for the project next Thursday and a recommendation will be brought to the board at its January meeting.
The board approved amendments to the fiscal year budget and the contract with the Wooten Company for the water line repairs.
Approved in the consent agenda was $77,000 added in revenue through COVID-19 grant funding and insurance proceeds. That money was budgeted to go toward police and fire department salaries, as well as other insurance and maintenance charges for both departments.
The increase for the water line contract included $9,300 more for construction administration and $1,674 for grant administration due to an increase in construction time. The total project fee for the contract is estimated at nearly $86,000
Also discussed by the board was its lease to American Growler for the facility on Green Street. The town weighed options for the site, including continuing to lease the property or sell it outright. Department of Defense funds currently fund the lease.
A lease of 14 months for $25,000 was brought forward to the board.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.
