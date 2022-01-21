Having worked law enforcement in a town similar to Robbins for the past eight-plus years, Benjamin Haddock has a firm understanding of community policing.
Haddock climbed the ranks just a bit south in the town of Vass, getting promoted over time to sergeant. He made the jump this week to the top position with the Robbins Police Department after being sworn in Tuesday for his first official day of work.
“Vass is almost like Robbins. It’s a small town with a good feel,” Haddock said. “I never imagined myself being the chief. I applied for it, I met (Town Manager) Mr. (Clint) Mack the first time and we had a great interview and conversation. Most of our beliefs as what we see for the future of the town are the exact same.”
The small-town feel is what Haddock is drawn to, growing up in Tramway.
“I’m not a big city man. I’m all about the people and the small businesses,” he said. “I love walking around drinking a cup of coffee and talking to everybody. That’s me and I always see me being that way. I never want to go to a big city.”
Haddock, 32, was publicly sworn in during the town Board of Commissioners meeting Thursday.
“He met all the qualifications that were expected from the applicants,” Mack said. “What really impressed me though was, throughout the interview — not once but I brought him in for twice to confirm a couple things — he understood community policing. He really harped on understanding relationships with business owners and personal relationships with the citizens.”
During his career with the Vass Police Department, Haddock served as a K9 handler, field training officer, first-line supervisor and received the Merit Badge for outstanding performance.
He first felt the call to serve in emergency services at a young age working as a volunteer firefighter in Tramway when an EF-3 tornado stormed through the Sanford area in April 2011. He went on to work as a full-time firefighter and rose to the rank of lieutenant and training captain with the Carolina Trace Fire Department.
“I put myself through law enforcement school when I was going through this,” Haddock said. “
The position of police chief in Robbins had been vacant since July after former chief Lawson Thomas stepped down in July. Mack started as town manager shortly before the resignation and has worked closely with a police force that was once down two officers.
“It’s already been a relief. I’m trying to hold down the fort with grants and quarterly reports the best I can,” Mack said. “Working with the Sheriff’s Office and the DA’s office, I love being involved with stuff like that, but really it’s not my role. It should be a career policeman.”
Haddock has hit the ground running after swearing in with several arrests made and warrants served, Mack said.
“He’s got a lot of experience. He’s young and he’s motivated and I love that,” Mack said. “Attitude and motivation — I can’t mentor that. You got it, or you don’t, and he’s definitely got it.”
On top of his understanding of community policing, Haddock’s understanding of how “general rule of law” plays a part in economic development, and his history of working drug operations made him a prime candidate for the position in Mack’s opinion.
“Businesses, corporations and industry don’t want to invest in a community where the basic rule of law isn’t respected, because then their property isn’t protected,” Mack said. “He had a barrage of drug busts he’s been involved with, and he understands how to liaise with task forces and understands how to be in a task force. When I discussed my priority of basically ridding Robbins of any drugs, he was fully onboard with it, and he walked me through his plan on how he would do that if he got the job.”
Haddock is currently the president of the Region Six Task Force, where he serves as an active member of the North Carolina Governor’s Highway Safety Program. In that role, he has secured several state grants for Vass.
While working in Vass, Haddock felt the brotherhood that comes with law enforcement and the motivation that comes with it.
“When I found law enforcement, it honestly pushed me to want to do that much more,” Haddock said. “I wanted to get better schooling. Now I’m in advanced homicide. I’ve gone through the beginner, intermediate and advanced homicide (training).”
Haddock’s hiring fills the final vacant position in town hall, this coming after Mack and the town filled several other vacant positions in town administration positions.
“We have a really tight team here,” Mack said. “Everybody in town right now is clicking. I really wanted a guy that not only qualified, but fit the overall personality of the town staff. He walked right in and it already feels like he’s been here for a long time.”
Haddock and his wife Kelly have three children.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.
