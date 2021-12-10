The table for the Robbins Board of Commissioners was filled for the first time in nearly a year following the swearing in of the winners from last month’s election during the board’s meeting inside the Robbins Fire and Rescue station Thursday.
Mayor Cameron Dockery, along with commissioners Nikkie Bradshaw, Lonnie English and Jody Britt, took their oaths to fill in all five commissioners positions and the vacant mayor position for the town.
Dockery, the preacher at the First Wesleyan Church for the past five years, said he has felt welcomed by the town since his family moved to minister in the area. A Greensboro native, Dockery came to Robbins once as a kid to visit a friend, and when the position opened at the church, he was ready to take the position on the spot.
“I don’t know why anyone else would be at this table unless you love this town,” Dockery said. “I feel like our family has been adopted.”
English formerly served as mayor before resigning in January as he was under SBI investigation into possible obstruction of justice. The investigation showed no proof of wrongdoing by English.
“First of all, I’m back and I’m proud of the people that voted me back in to be a town commissioner,” English said. “I grew up in Robbins and where I live is at, I laid in a crib. That’s how long I have lived in Robbins and I love Robbins.”
English and Britt received the highest vote total in the election with 48 votes each.
“Thanks for all that voted and I look forward to working with everyone on the board,” Britt said. “I’m just trying to make a difference.”
Bradshaw was selected by the board to serve as mayor pro tem again. Bradshaw served as mayor pro tem in her last term, and led the board meetings following the resignation of English.
“I enjoyed working with Terri (Holt) as I said earlier, but I also look forward to working with the new board,” Bradshaw said. “Things have been on a positive spin and I believe we will just keep morning forward.”
Holt, the longest serving commissioner on the board, was not reelected and was recognized at the start of the meeting before being relieved of her position.
“I haven’t seen where we have made it to this point of turning their seat over to someone else,” Holt said. “I want to thank the town residents for having faith in me and just know I had the best interests of the town in my decisions and on my votes. I hope to see our continued efforts of this town thrive.”
The only public comment in the meeting came from former mayor Mickey Brown, with words of guidance for the newly elected board.
“I think you’ve got a wonderful team together up there,” Brown said. “I want us all to work together as family. It seems like you have all the parts of the engine rocking and rolling. I like this positivity that’s going on in the town.”
Town Manager Clint Mack updated the two water service projects at the wastewater treatment plant and the main pump station. Work continued with major progress at the wastewater treatment plant, Mack said. He added the crew contracted to update the main pump station began initial work this week, after frustrations were aired at the last board meeting.
The lease for the Carolina Growler Company is approaching the end of its one-year agreement, but Mack said talks with the leadership at the company point to it being updated for another year.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.
