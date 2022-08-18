The terrors on tires in Robbins are slowly going extinct.
A problem that Town Manager Clint Mack became very familiar with early on after being hired, a project to fix potholes once prevalent across town is nearing completion, but one major road maintenance project still remains.
Using money that the town had not spent in recent years through the N.C. Department of Transportation’s Street-Aid Program, also known as the Powell Bill, it’s a much smoother ride through Robbins these days.
“It’s easy to focus on the big projects and the big grants and all that stuff, but really it’s something like streets that impacts someone every day. It can be very costly and very annoying,” Mack said. “The commissioners told me when I got hired, and it wasn’t a pun, they were serious about getting it taken care of.”
Mack said during the August meeting of the town’s Board of Commissioners that approximately $25,000 was spent to fill in potholes currently, leaving around $80,000 in the town’s reserve fund for road repairs. In the last five years, Robbins averaged receiving more than $35,200 in funding.
With the pothole problem he came into, Mack looked into options that could help fund the paving projects. He found the unused account as the ideal option to patch the streets that most needed repair.
The last few weeks, Waugh Asphalt out of Randolph County has filled in and paved a dozen potholes. The contractors also will pave streets in the Forest Heights community in town in September.
“It took a couple months to take good assessments of everything to not waste money. We had to work everything into a strategic plan because with some of these grants, they’re going to be tearing up the roads anyways,” Mack said. “The way I’ve got it with little project, little project, little project, major project, it’s a lot more affordable. We’re working on the financing now.”
Robbins’ “little projects” and the size of its town may have paid dividends when it posted bids for the paving project earlier this year.
The higher cost for asphalt is forcing some towns to back off on road surface repairs this year, and Mack has used that to the town’s advantage with its relatively minor repair needs.
The project was awarded for $289,000, Mack said, which also includes engineering work the town’s engineer through the Wooten Company is overseeing.
“I wanted it done right. We’ve had trouble in the past, particularly Forest Heights, where it was done and the life (of the repair) has already expired. The only thing I can attribute that to is not supervising,” Mack said. “Moving forward, we have two more good streets that should be taken care of in the next two weeks, and then we will run into Forest Heights, our main residential area. It’s going to be completely redone.”
When the project is complete, the job will be done, but far from fully resolved, Mack said. These updates make the road situation in the town more “manageable.”
“This should take care of the areas that I’m worried about infrastructure collapsing, distressing,” Mack said.
Recurring potholes in front of the entrance to Elise Middle School and a collapsed culvert on Elm Street toward the school were high-priority spots Mack wanted addressed.
“I wanted to get those started before school started,” he said.
With plans to have the roads completed in September, funds in the future look to continue to build other infrastructure in the town.
“Our Powell Bill will cover the payments for this easily, and if not, our goal is to pay it off early and start on another big paving project,” Mack said. “I think sidewalks is our next focus.”
“I really want to get our sidewalks taken care of. The downtown business district, people have been wanting that to get done for years. You can’t get everything done at once, but it’s absolutely on my mind.”
