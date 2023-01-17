A week before the town of Robbins was to submit its 2021-22 yearly audit to the state, town officials hit a snag.
The William Huneycutt Accounting Firm, who the town had contracted with to complete its audit, informed the town it would not be able to complete it.
Town Manager Clint Mack reported this news to the town board of commissioners at its meeting Thursday. Since the town has been playing catch-up after being behind on several year’s worth of audits, which cost the town chances at potential funding opportunities, the news came at even more of a shock.
“I wanted to sign the contract before Dec. 31, so they would know we are working on it before the deadline. He got back to me and said he didn’t think he was going to finish on time, and they’re not going to do any audits anymore,” Mack said.
Huneycutt told The Pilot that the reasoning for stepping away from completing the town’s audit is a “business decision.”
“My firm merged with a firm in Lexington in October of last year. As a firm, we have moved away from municipal audit,” Huneycutt said, citing the large amount of work required to complete a municipal audit for a small firm like his.
The audit for last fiscal year was due on Dec. 31, with a chance at leeway from that date due to extenuating circumstances. Mack said he reached out to more than a dozen firms who handle audits for municipalities for work to get the financial information reported as soon as possible.
“I’m just hoping to find a good firm. The county uses a firm in Atlanta,” Mack said. “We’ve set (the town’s finances) up about as easy as it can get.”
Huneycutt had worked with the town’s finances for the previous fiscal year. This current audit was not charged to the town, but several board members wanted to know if there could be any “recourse” for the firm’s late notification.
Town attorney T.C. Morphis said he would look into the contract to see if there were any legal avenues the town could take.
The town is also conducting interviews for the vacant financial officer position. Town Clerk Jessica Coltrane is currently handling financial duties, along with a part-time temporary hire by the town.
“My goal is still to hire someone so we don’t fall behind. We’ve made too much headway,” Mack said.
In other business, Robbins continues to talk with the Moore County Board of Commissioners about the possibility of receiving county water, according to Mack and Mayor Cameron Dockery.
With budget planning approaching, Mack prepared the board for the town’s spending plan for the 2023-24 fiscal year.
“We definitely have seen some growth. My guidance was talking about efficiency, but last year we did build some capacity and capital because we took advantage of ARPA (The American Rescue Plan Act),” Mack said. “This year, for the future of water/sewer and the predictability for everything else, my guidance to them was sustainability and normal operating costs.”
Mack also told the board that he has a meeting planned with Montgomery County manager Frankie Maness to discuss water quality after concerns
Concerns of added water treatment by the town has Mack wanting to see what Montgomery County can do before the water is sent to Robbins.
In other action items, the board authorized the purchase of a 2023 Kenworth tanker truck for the Robbins Fire and Rescue Department. The board previously approved for $100,000 to be used from the Fire Capital Reserve Fund for the 3,000-gallon tanker, and the outstanding $325,000 will be financed through Randolph Electric for a 10-year term.
Also approved was a resolution accepting the Wooten Company for engineering services for the water system improvements project, announced in the amount of $4.3 million in August through the American Rescue Plan Act. The project will replace more than 11,000 linear feet of water line in the town, install 20 valves along those lines, and add on new fire hydrants and more than 300 water meters. The engineering portion of the contract will cost $348,600 from the awarded grant.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.