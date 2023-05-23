featured Robbins Rotary Collects Record for Scholarships By JONATHAN BYM || jonathan@thepilot.com Jonathan Bym Author twitter Author email May 23, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Contributed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A total of $10,000 will be given in scholarship money to select North Moore seniors this spring through a program with the Rotary Club in Robbins.After conducting interviews earlier this month, the club will award the scholarship winners with checks to cover portions of their college costs at the school’s scholarship banquet.“It’s really rewarding to hear how driven they are. I wish I was that driven at 18 years old,” club member and Robbins town clerk Jessica Coltrane said. A majority of the funds were raised at a barbecue plate sale in April. Along with the plates sold, local businesses bought sponsorships for the event.Coltrane said that seven North Moore students applied for the scholarships, with all involved in the Interact Club, a service organization at the school.“Hopefully we will be able to award all seven,” Coltrane said. The Robbins Rotary Club is a satellite club of the Carthage Rotary, but members are working to make their own service club for the northern Moore area. Summer Mack packs up preordered BBQ plates for the Rotary Club scholarship fundraiser in April. Contributed The Carthage club “does a lot of the administrative stuff, but we have about 20 members here,” Coltrane said. “It is tough because we are 20 of the busiest people in Robbins.”Coltrane was a member of the club before being hired on to serve as the top’s top clerical position.“I like Rotary because they give back, and this town needs a lot of giving back.” Coltrane said before quoting the club’s motto: “Service above self.”Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jonathan Bym Author twitter Author email Follow Jonathan Bym Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism. Register Log In Digital Only Subscriptions Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just 9.50 +tax a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot. Starting at $10.17 for 30 days Get Started View all rates Rate Price Duration Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days Already a Print Subscriber? Get Digital Access Free. As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Or, call customer service at 910-693-2487 for help. Our system has been updated, if you are a current print subscriber and cannot obtain your unlimited access, please contact customer support 910-693-2490. We apologize for any inconvenience. Free access for current print subscribers Activate Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free. As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Free Get Started Home Delivery Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com. Starting at $80.25 for 365 days Get Started View all rates Rate Price Duration 12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days 3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days 6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days LATEST E-EDITION Sunday, May 21, 2023 Calendar May 23 Youth Theater Auditions for Mean Girls the Musical Tue, May 23, 2023 May 23 Imagine Youth Theater Presents Lion King Jr. Tue, May 23, 2023 May 23 Treat Yourself Tuesday Tue, May 23, 2023 May 23 Joyful Noise Variety Show Tue, May 23, 2023 May 24 Youth Theater Auditions for Mean Girls the Musical Wed, May 24, 2023
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.