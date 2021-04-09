With the town of Robbins set to receive $360,000 in stimulus funding through the American Rescue Plan, the town’s Board of Commissioners on Thursday were given a timetable and stipulations for the money that will be coming over the next year.
The town’s contracted financial adviser James Overton said that the federal funding will come in two payments, with half coming in May and the other $180,000 coming in May 2022.
There are also some regulations to how and when the money can be spent.
“You have until Dec. 31, 2024 to spend it,” Overton said. “They are recommending, not requiring, that you put it in a separate fund like a special revenue fund to keep track of what you are spending it on since there will be some reporting requirements.”
Overton said the final rules have yet to be approved for the funding, but will come when the funding is dispersed.
“When you get the regs on exactly what you can spend it for, then you can do a budget amendment to decide what you want to do with it and then we can recognize it as revenue probably in next fiscal year,” Overton said.
In his monthly report, Interim Town Manager Jon Barlow gave the board an update of the work being done at the main pump station by the J.S. Haren Company and Terry’s Plumbing. The projects have been given the notice to proceed and have a 240-day window for the project.
Both projects are projected to be completed by December, Barlow said.
The board also gave the Robbins Fire and Rescue Department approval to search for a new tanker truck and possible grants and financing for the new apparatus. Commissioner Kevin Stewart told the board the department needs a tanker that can hold 3,000 gallons of water. Current tankers can hold 1,000 gallons. No price was given to the board for a possible purchase.
Barlow also was told from members of the board to seek N.C. Department of Transportation Transportation Alternative Program funding that would go toward putting handicapped ramps and short sections of sidewalks in places where needed. A letter from the town is required to seek that funding.
“Please do that. Anything we can get help with, especially the sidewalks,” Mayor Pro Tem Nikki Bradshaw said.
The Board requested a contract be drafted for Deep River Land Management to provide maintenance for the Pine Rest Cemetery on Plank Road, which the town owns. Deep River Land Management's initial bid was to charge $150 per service on the grounds, but discussion by the board in recent meetings questioned if that was a feasible price for the company to handle all the needs.
A new bid was submitted for $250 a service, and the contract will run through October when the need for maintenance at the property will not be needed as regularly.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.
Best would be just say no. This is nothing more than Robbing Peter to Pay Paul. Also called List Opportunity Cost. Stealing from one Citizen it business to give a handout to another is insanity.
