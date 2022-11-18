A tour of Robbins’ water infrastructure by County Manager Wayne Vest two weeks ago has officials in the town feeling optimistic about a potential water connectivity between the town and the county in the future.
During the town board’s monthly meeting Thursday, Manager Clint Mack briefed Robbins commissioners on the water situation. Moore County officials recently invited Mack to sit on an ad hoc task force studying the future of water and sewer. An initial meeting is set for January.
“He’s very interested when we talk about a partnership,” Mack said of Vest. “With us partnering, there’s a lot more funding possibilities for everybody.”
Robbins is close to completing a federal grant upgrading its wastewater treatment plant, along with a main pump station to transfer water. Currently, the town’s water is supplied from Montgomery County but has the potential for its own reservoir.
“The water and sewer task force will be very telltale about what we can do for the future,” Mack said. “(Vest) is very impressed with our facilities — sewer and water.”
Talks in the past have fallen through with Robbins and the county about a relationship with water services. But with three new Moore County commissioners about to take office, Robbins Commissioner Kevin Stewart wants a face-to-face meeting.
“I’ve tried to get this meeting for years,” Stewart said.
In other business Thursday, the town board held a hearing regarding financing $350,000 for road paving in town. The 10-year loan, financed through Fidelity Bank, will cost about $38,000 a year.
“Our (annual state allocation) will basically cover that payment, but it was just reassurance that we would be able to pay it,” Mack said. “I wholeheartedly believe that we could have this paid off in a couple of years and then move to a whole other section.”
The town board also approved two budget amendments. One would use federal coronavirus relief funds to cover salaries and payments on a new fire truck for the Robbins Fire and Rescue Squad. The other amendment will pay for the grant management fee for the sewer asset and inventory assessment grant.
The board delayed action on a municipal trash ordinance drafted after concerns of trash cans being left at the road, causing a nuisance in some areas of town.
“I have had people come up to me and they’re complaining about trash cans, and their complaint is they stay on the road seven days a week,” Mayor Cameron Dockery said. “They get turned over and trash blows into someone else’s yard. They stink and smell to high heavens. I walk with my wife a mile every day and it smells.”
The commissioners floated the idea of fines for those who do not remove the receptacles from their front yards after collection, but the board elected to provide information to the residents first before taking any further action.
Stephanie Maness’ formal resignation was presented as well. Maness, a Robbins native, will step down from her post as the town’s financial officer in two weeks, but will help in the transition period.
Mack was instructed by the board to continue to look into other funding options that could cover the costs of demolishing the old Fire and Rescue Station adjacent to the green space on Middleton Street. A quote the town received from Demolition and Asbestos Removal Inc., a DH Griffin Company, listed that the project could cost $253,000 for asbestos removal and also $117,000 for demolition for the property.
“We really want to make a good choice with this. It’s a good use of property. There is historic attachment,” Mack said. “Not saying that we are going to tear it down, but it’s probably going to be more cost effective.”
