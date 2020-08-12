Police are investigating reports of unlicensed solicitation in Robbins.
The solicitors allegedly attempted to “gain entry into homes for the purpose of selling floor cleaning products,” according to an advisory shared Wednesday by the Robbins Police Department. Victims have described the solicitors as two men traveling in a maroon 2008 Chrysler Town & Country van, the agency said.
“If these two men knock on your door, it is advised that you do not answer the door and immediately call 911,” the Police Department said. “It is unknown if this is legitimate soliciting activity or the pretense to scam or commit other crimes upon residents.”
Police Chief Lawson Thomas said the department began receiving complaints about the solicitors on Tuesday. About 10 residents have complained so far, he said, but the department believes as many as 20 homes were visited by the men.
One of the suspects may be named Robert Peters, according to a photograph of a business card shared on social media by the Police Department. The card claims the men work for Platinum Distributing, a Raleigh company incorporated eight months ago.
It is against the law to sell any product or service door-to-door in Robbins without a solicitor’s license, which is procured through the town. The Police Department said no license has been issued to Platinum Distributing.
No one picked up when a reporter called the number printed on the business card, and the individual contacted did not immediately respond to a voicemail left by The Pilot.
