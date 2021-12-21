When soldiers transition out of service in the military back to being civilians, many face fears and doubts. Robbins Town Manager Clint Mack understands that feeling first hand, and has aligned the town with a transition program for soldiers out of Fort Bragg that could provide a service for both the soldier and the town.
The International City/County Management Association contacted Mack about the town’s interest in being included in the catalog of municipalities where soldiers gain experience working in government through the Veterans Local Government Management Fellowship, which occurs during the final year where soldiers transition out of the military.
“Local government is one of those things where every day is something different. I know soldiers like that. They like being busy and experiencing new things,” Mack said. “That’s where my passion is already and I’m excited about it. If I can do this, I know there’s a lot of other guys coming out of Fort Bragg that can do this too. They might just not know about it.
“The more options given soldiers to broaden their horizons, I think the better off they are.”
Mack brought up the program to the Board of Commissioners at their meeting two weeks ago during his manager's report. Robbins is one of four municipalities in the state that offer this partnership.
Host organizations within a 50 mile radius of where the individual is currently living are sought out and when a soldier finds an organization that is interested in the area, the fellowship sets up an interview with the fellow.
The idea of joining the fellowships came to Mack from a former soldier that he served alongside, William Doerfer, who is now an assistant county manager in Franklin County.
“He’s been a good mentor and we’ve kept up over the years, especially when I told him I was looking at getting into local government,” Mack said. “He reached out to me and he’s done a lot of work with veterans trying to inform them of local government and how if you are a leader in the Army, and how decision makers have done really well.”
Soldiers would be assigned for six- or 12-week periods to work alongside town employees to get a glimpse of the possibilities after they are discharged from the military.
“I did not have experience specifically like this when I was coming out, and that’s why I was so interested in it,” Mack said. “I didn’t have a lot of programs that looked at it from that angle. Will did a good job of saying, ‘Look, if you can be a First Sergeant or a Sergeant Major, with a little bit of studying, it’s a lot of the same things. Making quick decisions and gathering lots of information and filtering through it quickly.’”
Mack also sees how the Army’s values and other lessons learned can translate into his current profession, and how his current job of disseminating information to the Board of Commissioners for their decision is comparable to that of what he did in the Army as a non-commissioned officer.
Mack said that many times a soldier transitioning out of the military might not understand what career field their skills can translate into, but government and government management are sometimes a perfect fit.
Soldiers that complete the fellowship program add this to a resume that can help make the occupational transition go smoothly, Mack said.
“Will they go into the local government here? Probably not, but just to experience this fellowship and move back to their hometown somewhere, it’s very marketable,” he said.
Robbins is the smallest municipality in the catalog from North Carolina, and for some, that might be the best option to see if working in government is the best fit for them.
“You can see the fruits of your labor here. Just like in the infantry, you want to see measurable outcomes,” Mack said. “In Robbins, I can almost see that. The work we do, we see the results. They’re viable. The people give us feedback and I can see a project go from the ground up.
“This is the perfect proving ground.”
Leaving the Army after more than 20 years, Mack remembers the guidance his councelors through the “Soldier For Life” program gave him ahead of returning to the civilian world once again, and their excitement when he accepted his first job as a scholarship coordinator at North Moore High School before taking over as the town’s manager.
Those veterans, like him, with 20-plus years of experience in the military have a harder time going out to get an education or enter the workfield again. He sees his position and the support from the town could play a role in helping others like him in the future.
“Finding a job, if you want one, out of the Army statistically maximizes your rate of success of not having other problems down the road after you retire,” Mack said. “Every soldier leader is excited to have something to focus their efforts on. If I’m able to do that and the town staff is able to help with that, we’re excited.”
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.