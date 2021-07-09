Following the resignation of Police Chief Lawson Thomas, one full-time police officer and two part-time officers, the Robbins Police Department is trying to fill vacant positions.
The department is currently working with a staff of three full-time officers. During the town’s Board of Commissioners meeting Thursday, new Town Manager Clint Mack spoke of how the police department is maneuvering around the departure of half its force.
“I’m meeting with them (Friday) on some scheduling things and we have some potential younger police officers coming out,” Mack said.
Thomas, who was hired in July 2019, resigned from his position as police chief as a “professional” decision.
“I have some other opportunities on the horizon. We made some great accomplishments while I was there,” Thomas said. “We turned it around and had it going in a good direction. I feel good about my tenure there, but professionally it was the best move I could make right now.”
One of the things that Thomas said he prided himself on during his tenure was securing grant funding for the department, which was the first that he knew of that was awarded to the Robbins Police Department.
In the meantime, Lieutenant Jody Dunlap is filling in as interim police chief for the town. Dunlap was hired in 2016.
“Because of the situation, Lieutenant Dunlap’s main priority is protection of the people of his patrol and to serve and protect,” Mack said. “Code enforcement was one of his tasks, and it still is. If there is anything that is unsafe or a blatant violation, it will be addressed.”
The exodus of the officers and Thomas comes after a contentious meeting last month where the town board approved its new budget, which began July 1. A representative from the N.C. Police Benevolent Association told the commissioners at that meeting the department needed at least $500,000, not the $477,330 budgeted.
The quorum of three commissioners at Thursday’s meeting met in closed session and approved a plan for Mack to pay overtime for the remaining officers. Mayor Pro Tem Nikki Bradshaw and Commissioner Joey Boswell were absent from the meeting due to personal matters.
“It was already in his scope, but he wanted to bring it to our attention,” Commissioner Kevin Stewart said of Mack’s request.
The board also approved purchase of a new fire truck after the surplus of an existing fire engine was approved in the consent agenda to open the meeting. Robbins Fire and Rescue Chief Timmy Brown said the surplused vehicle will be sold to a fire department in a neighboring county for $25,000. That and funding from the county would allow for $100,000 to be used as the down payment of the new fire truck. Financing through Redleg for the $225,000 left on the fire truck is “about 100 percent guaranteed” to be 0 percent, Brown said.
“We’re just waiting to get the OK to sign the paperwork and get on to the next step for this truck,” Brown said. “I’ve been waiting for six months.”
The commissioners also approved a right of way agreement with Moore County Schools for the asphalt driveway located on Broad Street that goes to Elise Middle School.
Mack’s first manager report included updates on two public works projects that are underway. Due to supply and labor shortages, work on the wastewater treatment plant and the pump station, timelines have shifted back.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.
