Promotion into a leadership role this quickly in his career wasn't necessarily in Corey Hurley’s mind when he entered law enforcement.
After joining the Robbins Police Department part-time in 2020, the close-knit camaraderie of the force led him to where he was standing in front of the town’s Board of Commissioners at its meeting Thursday to be honored for his promotion to sergeant.
“It’s nice to be able to be in a supervisor’s position. I would say that I never saw myself getting in a supervisor’s position before five years in, so I’m kind of happy to hit now five and a half, six years in,” Hurley said. “I still have a lot to learn. It’s nice to teach the younger guys coming in, show them the ropes and show them what not to do and what to do.”
Hurley spent more than three years with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office before coming across the county line to Robbins. Since Ben Haddock was named the chief of police in Robbins in January, he’s seen Hurley prove his worth to the department.
“Corey has pretty much been a right-hand man for me and Jody (Dunlap). Everything that I’ve asked to be done, he’s done. Everything that has been needed to be done, I didn’t even need to ask,” Haddock said. “He’s a go-getter and he loves the training aspect of it. He teaches our younger guys and he’s a community guy, but also he can flip that switch and when crime is happening, Corey is there to fight it.”
A native of Montgomery County growing up in the Troy area, Hurley has seen a difference in the department since Haddock was hired.
“I feel like the morale has boosted since,” Hurley said.
Before Haddock’s hiring, Robbins’ police force was depleted. At one point, the “force” was down to Hurley and Dunlap. Even during that testing period in his career, Hurley stayed committed to the job.
“We were getting pretty burned out, but both of us were too prideful to say it,” Hurley said. “Since chief has come in, he’s supported us and backed us in every way.”
Hurley went through his basic law enforcement training at Stanly Community College.
No action was taken on any items in the meeting, but an update on police vehicles was given to the board. Two new Ford Explorers that were included in the 2022-23 fiscal year budget have been ordered, Haddock said.
“There’s still a bill date for July, so it could be any day,” Haddock said.
The department’s previous Explorer was deemed a total loss after an accident in a high-speed chase recently. The town will get $12,000 from the incident, Town Manager Clint Mack said. That money will go toward paying off the two new vehicles.
Two people addressed the board during the public comment portion of the meeting.
Charlie Smoak commended the commissioners on the community event hosted July 1, and also requested the town look into creating a mural committee to explore possible ways to honor prominent figures on blank walls in town.
“The town needs a committee like Carthage does. All you’ve got to do is ride through Carthage and see professionalism. Yes it costs, but if need be, you can raise money for it,” Smoak said. “There’s a bunch of people in town that want to put up a mural of Mr. (Odell) Hussey, his wagon and his horses.”
Lynn McDuffie updated the commissioners on the Robbins Theater project as its committee seeks grants to fund major renovation work in the theater and finish the work being done in the storefront right beside it.
“I know it’s been forever coming, but it’s going to go through,” McDuffie said.
The theater is running a fundraiser around Farmer’s Day and has a charity donation site on Amazon Smiles, McDuffie said.
The board meets again on Wednesday for a public hearing on the voluntary annexation of 255 Ashley Drive.
