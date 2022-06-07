Rosas.jpeg

Christian Rosas is sworn in as an officer for the Robbins Police Department back in October 2021.

 Jonathan Bym/The Pilot

A Robbins police officer did not violate any criminal laws when he fired his service weapon in his home and struck a woman in the house, District Attorney Mike Hardin said in a news release issued Tuesday.

The Moore County Sheriff’s Office requested the State Bureau of Investigation investigate the Nov. 1, 2021 shooting on Lindale Drive in Robbins.

Robbins officer Cristian Rebollar Rosas was off duty and had returned home from a shift when the incident occurred. According to the SBI report, sent to Hardin's office on May 16, Rosas came home and found the landlord, Erica Catalan, talking to his father.

Rosas went into a bedroom and began unloading his firearm. He then "dry fired" the weapon to ensure all ammunition was out of it.

"Mr. Rosas indicated that he believed that he had properly unloaded the firearm before 'dry firing' the weapon," the news release reads. "However, the weapon had not been properly cleared and when Mr. Rosas attempted to 'dry fire' the weapon, he actually fired a round that passed through the wall of the residence striking Ms. Catalan in the living room.

"There was no evidence that the shooting was an intentional assault on Ms. Catalan. All evidence presented and statements taken appeared to support an accidental shooting of Ms. Catalan."

Hardin said state law has no criminal statute for a negligent or accidental discharge of a firearm resulting in injury.

"Therefore, although this incident may amount to a negligent discharge of a firearm, it does not violate North Carolina Criminal Law," he said.

There was no report of whether Rosas faced internal discipline for the incident.

Rosas, a graduate of North Moore High School and Sandhills Community College, had only been on the town's police force for three weeks prior to the incident.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism.

Register
Log In

Digital Only Subscriptions

The Pilot

Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot.

Starting at
$10.17 for 30 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days
Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days

Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free.

The Pilot

As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now.

Free
Get Started

Home Delivery

The Pilot

Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com.

Starting at
$80.25 for 365 days
Get Started
View all rates
Rate Price Duration
12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days
3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days
6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days