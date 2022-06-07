A Robbins police officer did not violate any criminal laws when he fired his service weapon in his home and struck a woman in the house, District Attorney Mike Hardin said in a news release issued Tuesday.
The Moore County Sheriff’s Office requested the State Bureau of Investigation investigate the Nov. 1, 2021 shooting on Lindale Drive in Robbins.
Robbins officer Cristian Rebollar Rosas was off duty and had returned home from a shift when the incident occurred. According to the SBI report, sent to Hardin's office on May 16, Rosas came home and found the landlord, Erica Catalan, talking to his father.
Rosas went into a bedroom and began unloading his firearm. He then "dry fired" the weapon to ensure all ammunition was out of it.
"Mr. Rosas indicated that he believed that he had properly unloaded the firearm before 'dry firing' the weapon," the news release reads. "However, the weapon had not been properly cleared and when Mr. Rosas attempted to 'dry fire' the weapon, he actually fired a round that passed through the wall of the residence striking Ms. Catalan in the living room.
"There was no evidence that the shooting was an intentional assault on Ms. Catalan. All evidence presented and statements taken appeared to support an accidental shooting of Ms. Catalan."
Hardin said state law has no criminal statute for a negligent or accidental discharge of a firearm resulting in injury.
"Therefore, although this incident may amount to a negligent discharge of a firearm, it does not violate North Carolina Criminal Law," he said.
There was no report of whether Rosas faced internal discipline for the incident.
Rosas, a graduate of North Moore High School and Sandhills Community College, had only been on the town's police force for three weeks prior to the incident.
