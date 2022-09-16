Robbins will get almost half of the $1.2 million earmarked by the General Assembly for economic development in Moore County, the town’s Board of Commissioners learned recently.
Town Manager Clint Mack told the board that Robbins will receive $500,000, and the town has several options to explore for the money.
“More so than what the outcome of the money is, it’s kind of what it says,” Mack said. “The fact that the state and our representatives could fight and get the money means that they believe that there’s a lot of potential and we can capitalize on it.”
Mack said that one possible use for the money could be to fund engineering assessments for possible industrial sites.
“That’s a high cost thing and it takes some time. Perhaps we could do that for Miliken and have it ready to go for development,” Mack said. “Or property purchasing. We’ve had our eyes on some potential lots that could be good future development. It might be better if it was publicly owned to streamline the process.”
The sum awarded to the town is equal to almost a third of its operating fund for the current fiscal year. Mack lauded state Sen. Tom McInnis and State Rep. Jamie Boles for their work to secure the funding in the state budget.
Robbins is seen as a key future site for industrial, commercial and residential growth since it will be within 40 miles of three massive industrial projects announced this year: a new electric vehicle battery plant for Toyota Motor Co. in Liberty; a new automotive manufacturing facility for Vietnam-based Vinfast in Moncure; and a new computer chip fabrication facility for Durham-based Wolfspeed outside Siler City.
Vinfast and Wolfspeed are building in Chatham County, while Toyota will be in Randolph County. Robbins sits within easy commuting distance of what could ultimately be almost 12,000 new jobs over the next 10 years.
“All of that momentum that we keep talking about that everyone says we’re feeling — this is part of that result,” Mack said.
Mack’s report also updated the board on talks he has had with Moore County officials about the future of water sourcing and the town. Talks with the county have picked up in recent months, but Robbins seems to be in a different position than it was several years ago when the two parties initially explored options.
“The Moore County Board of Commissioners seem really interested in Robbins and the reservoir particularly. I believe the quote was they want to bring us back into the fold,” Mack said. “I briefed the commissioners on that and they are very interested in having that talk.”
With a water fund that is now making money after upgrades to the wastewater treatment plant, Robbins has an asset to bring to the table for the county. Mack said the Robbins wastewater treatment plant currently uses less than 15 percent of its capacity and the town shuts half the plant down to save on chemical costs.
“The good thing is it’s not just water. Sewer is a viable commodity in the county right now too. That’s really interesting and that opens some other options,” Mack said. “Essentially you have 90 percent of a plant sitting there doing nothing that could support a lot of things in the area, particularly Moore County.”
In other issues, the town Board of Commissioners put off going ahead with an ordinance regulating food trucks in town.
“They decided that the ordinance that we were looking at is good and we would table it now in case it becomes a problem in the future,” Mack said. “It’s a good call for the commissioners to get the feel of their constituents and get their feedback.
“It’s very hard because every town, every culture and every goal for that town is different. What works for Greensboro may not work for us. What works for Southern Pines may work for us. It just depends,” Mack said.
Commissioners also gave Mack approval to seek financing options for road paving projects.
