North Moore ribon cut 05.jpeg

Former Robbins Mayor Lonnie English speaks at the ribbon cutting ceremony of the new auxiliary gym and the Charles Lambert Science Wing at North Moore High School in November. English tendered his resignation on Thursday. 

 Ted Fitzgerald/The Pilot

Lonnie English tendered his resignation as the mayor of the Town of Robbins on Thursday.

During the Robbins Board of Commissioners’ regularly scheduled meeting, Mayor Pro Tem Nikki Bradshaw's motion for the board to accept English's resignation as mayor was unanimously approved. This came after the meeting started with a 30-minute closed session.

“He made a personal decision to step down,” Town Manager Jon Barlow said.

The board followed by approving a motion to delay any discussion on the vacant position until next month’s meeting, leaving the town without a mayor for the time being.

English had served as the mayor of Robbins since he defeated former mayor Theron Bell by 11 votes in the 2011 election. He has run unopposed in the last two elections, most recently in 2019.

Tuesday the board met for an hour and a half in a closed session at town hall during a special called meeting. No action was taken, but the agenda for the meeting said that a possible open session could include discussion on, “the conduct of a Town of Robbins elected official, including possibly taking (sic) in response to alleged conduct.”

English could not be reached for contact.

This is a developing story.

