Robbins Mayor Lonnie English resigned his position Thursday, two days after the council held a closed-door council meeting to discuss “conduct” of a town official.
Town officials refused to discuss a reason for English’s sudden decision, and English could not be reached for comment.
But Anjanette Grube, a spokesperson for the State Bureau of Investigation, said Thursday that the Bureau was requested in November to investigate English for possible obstruction of justice.
During the Robbins Board of Commissioners’ regularly scheduled meeting Thursday, commissioners unanimously approved Mayor Pro Tem Nikki Bradshaw's motion to accept English's resignation. That action came after the meeting started with a 30-minute closed session.
“He made a personal decision to step down,” Town Manager Jon Barlow said.
English had served as mayor of the small northern Moore town since he defeated former mayor Theron Bell by 11 votes in the 2011 election. He has run unopposed in the last two elections, most recently in 2019.
The board did not move to fill the vacancy immediately, choosing instead to delay that discussion until next month’s meeting.
On Tuesday, the board met for an hour and a half in a closed session at town hall. No action was taken at the time, but the agenda for the meeting said that a possible open session could include discussion on, “the conduct of a Town of Robbins elected official, including possibly taking (sic) in response to alleged conduct.”
No further information was immediately available regarding the nature of the SBI investigation or whether it had already completed its case and turned the information over to the town. Town officials did not comment further on English’s resignation.
In other action at Thursday’s meeting, the commissioners approved a lease for Carolina Growler to use the adjoining property the town owns — the site of the former Milliken Plant property — for storage of truck trailers. Town attorney T.C. Morphis drafted the lease with Carolina Growler.
The lease is for 14 months, ending in March 2022, and the company will pay $25,000.
Fencing has been installed around the property, and keys to the property will be given to the police and fire department for emergency matters. Carolina Growler is responsible for the installation and the upkeep of the fencing, Morphis said, when answering questions on the matter to the board.
“In my mind this is pretty exciting because somebody wants to use the mill property and pay us money for it,” Morphis said to the board with a laugh. “This lease has the option to renew for one year and perhaps as important as anything, is they take it in as is condition.”
The lease limits property use to trailer storage.
The board also approved the bids of two contractors to complete the wastewater treatment and pump station repairs that will be funded through FEMA and Golden LEAF Foundation grants.
Terry’s Plumbing and Utilities was approved to repair the main pump station as phase one of the project. The Asheboro-based contractor’s bid was $769,285.
J.S. Haren Company was awarded the projects for phases two and three that will repair the headworks and wastewater treatment plant and replace the outfall river crossing for just over $1 million.
The total estimated cost of the project is more than $2.2 million; total funding for the project is $2.26 million.
The project is expected to take a year to complete, Barlow said.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.
