Robbins Town Hall is a little more busy nowadays with the recent hiring of two administrative positions.
Jessica Coltrane was hired as the new town clerk and Stephanie Maness was hired as the finance officer, making those two positions staffed for the first time since last year when Kim Williams stepped down from the financial officer position. Hannah Hungerford worked part-time in the town clerk role in recent months until a new clerk was hired.
“The last two weeks, especially what we have learned, is that I can go take care of problems with citizens, and the work keeps going here,” Town Manager Clint Mack said. “Everything I try to solve has some sort of administrative task attached to it and also has some sort of financial requirement to it.”
With both workers now settled in, Mack said he can spend more time looking at big-picture projects for the town.
“This was the first two weeks I felt like I was being the town manager and not just putting out fires,” he said. “They are invaluable and I’m just very happy we made those decisions.”
Both bring an appreciation for Robbins and its small-town feel, having spent time in the area.
Coltrane brings in more than 20 years of experience working in the banking industry, with the last five years spent serving as the branch manager for the Fidelity Bank branch in Robbins. Through that job and being a member of the Robbins Rotary Club, she has gained an appreciation for the town.
“Just my contacts here in Robbins and my relationships I have formed here, everybody kind of treats you like you are part of the family,” Coltrane said. “I have a strong background with anything government just dealing with that part of the banking side.
“I’m still learning all of this, but as far as the grant side, you have to be really organized and I am that through working. I was a branch manager so I had to be highly organized.”
Most of her banking experience has been working in community banks, which also relates to her new position.
“I was always in community banks,” Coltrane said. “They push helping out in your community. It’s a very easy transition to come here and be able to help people write grants to help serve the people in Robbins.”
Assisting in the vision that Mack and many in Robbins have for the town, Coltrane said she would like to see the town as it was more than two decades ago, with businesses thriving in the buildings along Middleton Street.
“I hear about it, but I would love to see it,” she said. “With Clint here, hopefully we’ll be able to fill all these shops and see more jobs come to Robbins.”
Maness, a lifelong resident of the area, takes on the financial officer role after last overseeing a child care facility in the area.
A graduate of North Moore High School, Sandhills Community College and UNC Pembroke, where she received a bachelor’s in business administration, Maness jumped at the opportunity when the job was posted.
“I saw this come open and I thought, ‘Oh yes. It’s Robbins and I want to try it,’” she said. “I’m learning a lot and everybody’s so helpful.”
As a “homebody,” Maness said that living in Robbins is all she has ever known, and now wants to be a part of helping the town grow for businesses.
“I grew up in Robbins and I’ve always lived in Robbins,” Maness said. “I’m really excited to see the community grow and all the projects that Clint has in mind that we want to try for that will help expand Robbins.”
Maness also sees the possibilities that are out there for the town.
“We have a great team that I think is going to be really good for the town of Robbins to help see some future business and growth,” she said. “I hope I can help the town get grants and loans and money so we can do the projects that Clint wants to do.”
