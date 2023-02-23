Robbins town workers stand around the new tanker engine, police car and public works dump truck that the town has received in the last five months during the check presentation ceremony for the tanker on Tuesday.
Members of Robbins Fire and Rescue Department hold up the grant check in the amount of $225,000 from Randolph Electric EMC on Tuesday. State Insurance Commissioner and Fire Marshal Mike Causey, second from left, was on hand for the ceremony as well.
In front of the newest piece of firefighting equipment for the town, Robbins officials received a check for $225,000 this past week from Randolph Electric Membership Corp. to go toward the rescue apparatus.
The Kenworth fire apparatus is as big as a billboard, and just as large and noticeable are some of Robbins’ recent fiscal changes. In the same parking lot as the fire truck for the check presentation were the two new Ford Explorers delivered to the town’s Police Department last month and a dump truck for the Public Works Department, all purchased this fiscal year.
“Luckily the team I have, we were able to dig really deep those first couple months, and we were able to catch everything up. We realized that if you manage the funds efficiently, and spend it on things you want to spend it on, you can get better things like this,” Robbins Town Manager Clint Mack said. “When I was a soldier, we never had an excuse not to have the best equipment. These public servants deserve the same thing.”
The wait for the tanker engine for the fire department was perhaps the longest wait. When Mack was hired in July 2021, the paperwork to purchase the equipment was one of the first things he remembered signing over in his first month on the job. More than 18 months later, Fire Chief Timmy Brown drove it back to Robbins from the Georgia plant where it was built.
“Robbins Fire Rescue is proud to accept delivery of a brand-new pumper/tanker that will help us to fight fires, protect property and save lives in Moore County,” Brown said.
Randolph Electric secured the loan for $225,000 to Robbins Fire Rescue to help purchase the 3,000-gallon tanker engine. The town paid $100,000 for the engine through the Fire Capital Reserve Fund, which comes through the county’s fire tax.
“They have done great planning ahead for the future with the fire tax rate and the formula. It really makes a predictable budget going forward,” Mack said.
State Insurance Commissioner and Fire Marshal Mike Causey was on hand for Tuesday’s ceremony, as well as other state and Randolph Electric representatives.
The loan for the tanker has a 10-year term. Another fire truck loan was financed for the Ulah Fire Department through the Rural Economic Development Loan and Grant program.
“Randolph EMC cannot repay our firefighters for the sacrifice, courage and strength they embody every day. But we can play a small part in improving the tools they work with to save the lives of those in danger,” said Nicole Arnold, communications and public affairs manager for REMC in a news release. “We are excited to see the positive impact these new fire trucks will bring to the Ulah and Robbins areas.”
Mack commends the town’s fire and rescue department leadership for searching for funding sources for their needs.
“The fire department has done a great job of resourcing their own grants when they have them,” Mack said. “I can’t say enough about how the fire department hunts for revenue. They’ve got it down to a science.”
For the current budget, Mack and the town’s staff worked to find funding to purchase the dump truck from an Apex dealership last October and coordinate the lease-to-own plan for the two police vehicles.
“Obviously, it’s on the backs of the taxpayers, so when we do something like this, we get what we need,” Mack said. “I’m happy to provide the services with the equipment that the people of Robbins are expecting. They have the highest tax rate in the county, so they want to see things. These services are what they are generally talking about.”
After the public works dump truck from the 1970s broke down, federal funding to the town was used to purchase the $65,000 truck.
The police vehicles came in later than expected in January. Bought through Cooper Ford in Carthage, they were added to the fleet of a newer model Ram truck and a 2017 Dodge Charger.
“We’re on a manageable rotation now. If the police chief can pay them lease-to-own and pay them off early, then he’s done a good job and he can get more quicker,” Mack said.
