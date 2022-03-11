The Robbins Board of Commissioners was updated Thursday on several programs that Town Manager Clint Mack has applied for that could help the town’s infrastructure and, potentially, economic growth.
Mack attended the state Department of Environmental Quality conference earlier this week, and said that part of the event discussed the viable utilities programs. He said Robbins’ status as “distressed” in certain utilities could help the town be included in a $450 million program for municipalities in the same situation.
“We are going to lay out the final proposals for some projects,” Mack said. “Each town can get $15 million maximum. What we are trying to do is break it up into small projects. I don’t want to throw it all into one water project and that gets denied.”
He mentioned upgrades for water meters could be one of the projects submitted for funding.
Currently, public works employees from the town have to check more than 450 water meters manually, and approximately 200 meters can be checked remotely.
The Golden LEAF foundation’s SITE program is an avenue that Mack hopes could provide a better catalog of what sites are available in the town for prospective industries looking to come to town. He said that the application for the grant was submitted Thursday.
The program, if awarded, brings professionals in sociology and economic development to gather potential sites for industry. That information is passed along to a Geographic Information System mapping service to sort the information into a program.
“They basically have this book essentially of what Robbins has to offer, and then go out and market it to bring in those industries,” Mack said. “It fits exactly what we were doing on the side already when we had free time, but this is a whole team of people to come in and spend a couple weeks with us.”
That group also would look over the town’s master plan and see possible changes need to be made.
The board approved a resolution to proceed with a sewer assessment that would give the town the availability for a $150,000 grant through the State Water Infrastructure Association.
The grant comes with $15,00 in local matching for the study, which would be used with American Rescue Plan Act funding.
At the end of the meeting, two commissioners expressed their concerns about businesses in the area.
Commissioner Kevin Stewart asked Mack and town attorney T.C. Morphis to look into a “food truck ordinance.”
“It’s unfair to the brick and mortar businesses that pay taxes for a food truck to come sliding into town, take their profit away from them and slide out of town with the town’s money,” Stewart said. “At the same time, we have businesses that can’t serve food that are open at extended hours of the night.”
Mack said that the town has seen an 8 percent increase in sales tax this year.
Discussion went around the table about how one food truck in particular is a branch from business in town. Stewart emphasized that his concern was food trucks that come from out of town and then leave.
Commissioner Lonnie English asked about the possibility of business licenses being needed to allow the town to have better control of new businesses that come into the town.
In other action, the board approved the William Huneycutt Accounting Firm to audit the 2020-21 fiscal year.
Mack said that the firm has given a close-out date of June 30 to complete the audit and then the town will be “back on track.” The town was on the Local Government Comission’s at-risk list before this year because it had gone two years without an audit, Mack added.
“It hasn’t impacted anything yet,” he said.
The firm charges the town $22,000 per audit.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.
