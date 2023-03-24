Countless war stories, and recollections of those who have served from World War II to recent conflicts, quickly come to mind for Charlie Smoak, a 21-year U.S. Air Force veteran, as he drinks a hot chocolate inside Simply Coffee in Robbins.
His service and the town where he grew up in, are two of the things of which he is most proud, and the Robbins Board of Commissioners appointed him to explore options the town can take to further support veterans in the area and become what’s known as a “Purple Heart town.”
The Purple Heart medal, awarded to those injured or killed in combat, is the oldest military decoration still presently used and was initially created by George Washington in 1782. According to the National Purple Heart Hall of Honor, more than 1.8 million Purple Hearts have been awarded.
“It’s that all the people here are not recognized,” Smoak said as to why he wants to see the town get the recognition. “We’ve got these kinds of people around here, and nobody knows it. There are some heroes around here, but they won’t say nothing about it.”
Smoak spoke during the public comment period of the board’s meeting on Feb. 9 about a way to honor local veterans with a recognition for the town.
“I’ve been approached to do some research on how we can designate Robbins as a Purple Heart town,” Smoak said in February. “I know a lot of people around here who were in the military and some have got Purple Hearts, and it would be nice to honor them."
A month later, the board reached out to him and told him he was appointed to lead the process to make Robbins a Purple Heart town. During the meeting, the board’s packet included a letter from James Varejcka, the National Purple Heart Trail coordinator, on the steps to take to help the town earn the distinction.
Moving forward, the town will have to draft a proclamation, and work alongside the county’s office for Veteran Services and a local Military Order of the Purple Heart. The official proclamation will be Robbins’ chance to invite other military representatives and county officials.
“It looks like a guy with a Purple Heart would push this, but I don’t have one. They need recognition,” Smoak said. “Them boys deserve it. They deserve way more than that.”
No municipality in Moore County, or even the county as a whole, has received the distinction of Purple Heart community, a fact that Smoak was surprised to find out, given its proximity to Fort Bragg.
“For Robbins, it will get the town on the map one way or the other,” Smoak said. “It will get some recognition for Robbins.”
