The old Milliken textile plant has long been at the center — literally and metaphorically — of Robbins, but the town’s Board of Commissioners are now looking ahead to what might replace it.
The plant, which once employed hundreds in the northern Moore County town, closed in the 1990s and burned down in 2008, leaving a massive rubble pile of brick, steel, asbestos and abandoned fuel tanks.
The site has been cleaned up over the past 10 years with the help of federal environmental grants, and Robbins officials are now turning their sights to the future.
During the board’s meeting Thursday, commissioners began talking about trying to lure a new jobs-producing industry to the site.
“The main thing to consider is what we are going to decide to do with it,” said Town Manager Clint Mack. “I spoke with American Growler and asked them about their operations, and Terry Crews said it would be beneficial if we would extend his lease for two more years,” Town Manager Clint Mack said.
Crews is an owner of American Growler, which designs and manufactures special-purpose vehicles for the military and other customers. The company currently operates out of space it leases from the town on Green Street.
Currently, the company has parked dozens of surplus trailers for military tractor-trailer trucks on the concrete slab of the former mill. The town has leased the property on a month-to-month basis to the company for trailer storage.
“If we put it up for a two-year lease, then it’s off the market for two years? What do we want to do?” Mayor Cameron Dockery asked Mack.
“We could make an agreement, almost like a contingency,” Mack replied, “to say that you can keep the trailers here until we have a buyer. He is going to need adequate time, three to six months, to get everything moved, he said.”
Commissioners were not interested in a multi-year lease with the company, in case another business prospect comes along. Town Commissioner Nikki Bradshaw brought up keeping the company on a month-to-month basis, and fellow board members offered their support for that.
“Of course we want to develop that somehow, but we don’t have a timeline, so we can’t give him one either,” Bradshaw said.
Mack told the commissioners that using the county’s lead economic development agency, Partners in Progress, to advertise the property is one of the best options available for marketing the former textile mill. The town does have economic development funds, Mack said, that could go toward improving the property’s appearance or conducting an engineering report.
“If that’s some feedback we get from a developer, it would be something I would consider,” Mack said.
Commissioners Lonnie English and Kevin Stewart said they would be open to offering incentives to any company wanting to take over the site.
In other business, the commissioners also discussed ongoing conversations with the Moore County Board of Commissioners about connecting the town to the county’s water supply. Right now, Robbins buys its water from Montgomery County.
The town has scheduled a review of its water and updated wastewater treatment infrastructure with county commissioners later this month.
The town and the county seem to be on the same page in exploring options for the future of water coming to the town, and also potentially using the wastewater treatment plant, but Mack asked the town’s board to see what direction it wants to take with negotiations with the county.
“What is our overall goal? Is it talking about rates? I need to make sure that every deal is lowering rates or guaranteeing lower rates,” Mack said. “Politically, I feel that everybody is on our side. It’s 5-0 (in our favor), but the question is what are we trying to achieve.”
Further discussion could come at budget workshops later on.
The board and Mack agreed that the reservoir is a key point in the bargaining for the town. Stewart said he doesn’t want the town to lose control of the asset.
“I’ve never wanted to give away our assets, but if we can provide sewer for the county that they need, and the reservoir, I know they need that. I’m open for a long-term lease,” Stewart said. I wouldn’t want us to give away our assets for any reason.”
In other business during the meeting, Courtney Bullard was sworn in as the town’s new finance director.
“She’s extremely motivated and a talented individual. Her grandma is from High Falls, so she knows where Farmers Day is,” Mack said of Bullard. “(Former finance director) Stephanie (Maness) got a whole week with her and said she had been doing a good job. We know she’s going to be here for the long haul and we’re excited.”
In addition, the town staff reached out to nearly 20 firms that handle town audits, after being informed in December that the town’s original firm would not be able to complete last fiscal year’s audit due to a merger with another firm.
Of the firms contacted, more than 15 were unavailable to take on the town as a client, but two expressed interest. Mack hopes to have a contract with a firm by month’s end.
