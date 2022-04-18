The Robbins Board of Commissioners discussed possible avenues, and also received some push back, to create two business-related ordinances at its regular meeting Thursday in the Robbins Fire and Rescue station.
At the end of the March meeting, commissioners discussed the possibility of instating a business license policy and a food truck ordinance to better regulate business in the town.
When the board moved through the agenda to the two new business items, Mayor Cameron Dockery informed the board that he had received a petition with 57 signatures in favor of allowing food trucks to operate in the town.
The petition stated that the signers “want food trucks to continue to be allowed to set up and sell in Robbins at any given time wanted.”
Commissioner Kevin Stewart, who brought up the idea at the previous meeting, wanted to clarify his intentions of a food truck ordinance.
“It appears that the people that signed this petition were misled that we are trying to ban them, and that’s not what we are trying to do,” Stewart said. “From what I’ve seen, a lot of the (ordinance drafts) are common sense with public safety and nuisance prevention and stuff like that. It’s not to ‘get at’ these people coming and setting them up. That’s not what we are after. We just need a toll to regulate them getting out of control and ensure public safety.”
Town Manager Clint Mack presented the board with a draft that went along the same lines of many food truck ordinances that other municipalities use, with many blanks that the commissioners could fill in regarding the time of day, the amount of food trucks that can operate at one time and costs for permits.
“It really goes back to every city seeing what fits them,” Mack said. “The city of Greensboro seemed up for it and now have backed off because of other reasons, like parking or the areas they didn’t designate. And some, like Southern Pines, seem to be very open and allow private properties to take off as long as the zoning is right.”
Mack agreed with Stewart that regulation was needed to an extent for food trucks in town, but it should not try to turn away businesses from coming to the town.
“I don’t want to seem out of control either,” the town manager said. “I definitely don’t think it is taking away from the brick and mortar businesses. The analytics don’t fit.”
The town already has a resolution that food trucks and other vendors are permitted from serving in town year round, outside of the week of Farmer’s Day. The Fire and Rescue Department has control over allowing those types of businesses to set up.
Further action on the draft of the ordinance was delayed until the next meeting.
A way of keeping up with the number of businesses in the town was the general consensus of the board regarding the possible adoption of a business license for the town.
T.C. Morphis, who provides legal counsel for the town, told the board that the state legislature has given municipalities the power to issue business licenses as a way to keep track of businesses in the town’s jurisdiction, but authority to deny or prevent businesses from coming to the area is out of the board’s hands.
“You can’t come up with new regulations for regulated trade,” Morphis said. “We can say, ‘If you want to be in Robbins, you need to have a business license.’”
The type of business license could require a small fee, of less than $10, or no fee at all, Morphis said. Whatever cost the board determines could cover the clerk's administrative cost.
“If the town wanted to, we could set up a business license system and notify all the businesses in town that’s something they need to do,” Morphis said. “That would give the town authority to keep track of the businesses in town.”
Mayor Pro Tem Nikki Bradshaw said that she recalled at one point a list of businesses was collected to form a directory on the town’s website. An option like that would benefit businesses in town, she said.
“It was almost as if it was also a little bit of an advertisement. Like a free advertisement for them, because some people were coming in the area looking,” Bradshaw said. “If that’s something we want to do, we would like for that information to be on there, so it could be sold like that to other businesses.”
New businesses could apply for the license when coming to town hall to change out the name on the utilities, Mack said, and existing businesses could be notified to come to town hall and register.
No action was taken on this agenda item.
The board of commissioners meeting also included:
Mack informed the board on the steps being made at the two water projects for the town that are nearing completion. The headworks of the wastewater treatment plant has been poured and the public works workers have been trained on how to operate the new system, Mack said.
The plan is for both projects to be cleared by May and the town in complete control by June.
A backup water pump has been powering water across Bear Creek to the wastewater treatment plant since 2018, and was purchased with stimulus money. That pump will be used in the future at the wastewater treatment plant as a backup in case of emergency.
The board also approved resolutions for four applications for grants that could help rehab the current water and wastewater systems.
A new town logo featuring recreation opportunities, such as hiking and paddling was shown to the commissioners in the meeting, and will be used for more recreational purposes for the town going forward, along with the current town logo.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2476 or jonathan@thepilot.com.
