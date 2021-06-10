The Robbins Board of Commissioners has hired a new town manager, ending a two-year search to fill the position.
During Thursday’s board meeting, councilwoman and mayor pro tempore Nikki Bradshaw announced that Clint Mack will take over as a manager on July 6. He replaces John Barlow, who had been working part-time as the town’s interim manager since 2019.
A native of Suwanee, Georgia, Mack served in the U.S. Army for 21 years before retiring in 2019. He later joined the Moore County school system, where he worked as a scholarship coordinator and was assistant coach of both the football and basketball teams at North Moore High School.
Mack received his Bachelor’s degree in Public Administration from Villanova University in Pennsylvania and holds “numerous federal government certifications,” according to Bradshaw. “We are thrilled to have him join our team,” she said.
Bradshaw said Mack is a “proud member” of Robbins First Baptist Church and that he and his wife, who is originally from Robbins, have two young daughters.
“I am invested in this community,” said Mack, who added that he grew up a “military brat” and “never really had a home” until he moved to the town. “Robbins became my home, so this is not a stepping stone by any means.”
Mack said he received “quite a bit of help” in college from David Lambert, the former manager of Robbins. Lambert, who is now the director of recycling and solid waste for Moore County, resigned in May 2019.
Chief Lawson Thomas of the Robbins Police Department briefly took over as manager following Lambert’s departure. The commissioners named Barlow interim manager after he was recommended by the Triangle J Council of Governments, a regional agency that offers assistance to municipal governments.
“It’s just really like a Godsend that I ended up with the opportunity to serve in a place that I love,” Mack said. “I couldn’t be more excited than to be here and to be in Robbins.”
The announcement followed a somewhat contentious public hearing on the town’s fiscal-year budget, which was approved by the commissioners in a 3-1 vote. Read more here.
