Complaints of junk vehicles and other nuisances on private property in Robbins can now be enforced criminally by the town’s police department, following the Board of Commissioners’ vote Thursday updating the town’s code.
Police Chief Lawson Thomas told the board that the department was “stuck between a rock and a hard place” when complaints of nuisances came in looking for criminal enforcement. Previously, criminal enforcement of any nuisance wasn’t included in the town code. The ordinance adopted adds the term “nuisances” to the town’s general penalty codes.
The commissioners discussed properties and other areas of town where complaints of junk vehicles and other items have created an eyesore to neighbors, and the Police Department wasn’t able to enforce any violations.
The amended ordinance states, “Violation of any of the following provisions of this code shall be a class 3 misdemeanor and shall subject the offender to a criminal fine of not more than $500.”
Upon a previous request by Mayor Lonnie English, interim Town Manager Jon Barlow looked into the amount of water sold and the amount of water purchased by the town from Montgomery County and presented his findings to the board.
Barlow said that last year the town sold more than 55 million gallons of water to residents and businesses, and purchased more than 65 million gallons. The loss ratio for the town came out to be 15.37 percent, and that was credited to flushing of some water lines, as well as water line breaks and older water meters that may not be keeping water flow accurately.
Barlow told the commissioners that it is impossible to have no loss.
“I think that the rate is not terribly concerning,” Barlow said.
Commissioners asked the town administration to find what the approximately 10 million gallons loss cost the town.
In other action, the Robbins Board of Commissioners
* Approved an agreement for attorney T.C. Morphis to represent the town as a part of the town’s application for a U.S. Department of Agriculture grant to fund street paving.
* Heard Barlow’s financial report for the first quarter of the 2020-21 fiscal year. He said that the budget was showing positive signs after a quarter of the fiscal year.
* Postponed a decision on reopening Town Hall.
* Appointed 10 members to the town’s Appearance Committee as either full members or alternates. Marissa Ritter, Laura Ann Brady, Teresa Thompson, Kinza Robbins, Linda Bopp and James Bopp were appointed to three-year terms. Karen Ritter, Harry Boles and Gail Page were appointed to two-year terms; and Anna Derr was appointed to a one-year term.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 692-7271 or jonathan@thepilot.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.