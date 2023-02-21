Expected growth in Moore County for the next three decades requires an upgrade for nearly every infrastructure sector, especially water. To that end, the Moore County Board of Commissioners is looking at options to deliver twice the water it uses now.
Water supply needs are not dire; the county has a supply of nearly seven million gallons of drinking water per day, according to LKC project engineer Logan Parsons. The county has hired the firm to analyze the water situation and forecast future needs, as well as provide alternative sources.
Right now, the county draws water from wells and buys it from Harnett County, Southern Pines and Aberdeen. But Parsons said the county could need about 11 million gallons a day in the next 30 years.
With that in mind, county and Robbins officials joined engineers Monday in visiting the water infrastructure from the county's northernmost municipality.
“That leads us where we’re at today, looking toward the north,” said Commissioners Chairman Nick Picerno. “There’s two things I know our board would love to see. One is to help the northern part — the Robbins area — as far as infrastructure and potential economic development that could occur if they had more capacity. And also to add more capacity to the system.”
The county right now has agreements in place to buy nearly four million gallons of water a day from neighboring Harnett County, Southern Pines and Aberdeen, but more options are needed.
“That narrowed down the alternatives and identified the ones to proceed to go forward with. Robbins is one of them. There’s a couple others like Harnett County and Sanford we’ve even talked about,” Moore County Public Works Director Randy Gould said. “All those are alternatives, and we’re just now fleshing out all the details needed to evaluate the alternatives properly. (Robbins) is one we’ve looked at in the past.”
Southern Pines provides one million gallons per day, and Aberdeen’s agreement is for 600,000 gallons per day. The commissioners will discuss extending out those contracts past the 2025 expiration for Southern Pines and 2029 for Aberdeen.
“Probably our first two steps is to secure Southern Pines at a million (gallons per day). It doesn’t sound like we need to go for more, and to try to get Aberdeen extended,” Picerno said. “That’s probably our best bet in the short term to get water that we really don’t need right now. But it would be good to have that in the bath in case we have a 2002 drought.”
Moore County suffered a severe water shortage in 2002 as a result of a statewide drought and imposed water restrictions on users.
Water talks with Robbins are not new. The two have discussed a partnership in the past but talks never gained significant momentum. At the time, the town’s infrastructure couldn’t support what would have been required, and some town officials were wary of giving up too much control over their assets.
Robbins once had a permit from the state to draw up to 1.5 million gallons of water daily from Bear Creek, but that dried up when it lost its biggest client, Perdue Farms. Unable to raise enough users or pay to keep its water plant operating, the town shuttered operations and began buying water from Montgomery County.
The town has since been making some investments in its infrastructure with an eye toward the future. Robbins officials provided a financial and engineering look for its wastewater treatment plant, main pump station and the town’s reservoir on Monday. Robbins handles its own sewer at the wastewater treatment plant that was rebuilt with FEMA funds after it was damaged by Hurricane Florence.
“Water is good, it can always be better, but it’s running good. For sewer, everyone is struggling to keep up chemical prices,” Robbins Town Manager Clint Mack said. “A water partnership with someone, we’d have to look at it both ways for us to keep the sewer thing going. That’s common for most towns if they have both.”
The wastewater treatment plant was shown to the task force operating at a small percentage of its capacity with just Robbins sewer customers. It is currently rated to process 1.5 million gallons per day, with a max of 3 million gallons per day. The daily flow currently is less than 120,000 gallons per day.
“They have some capacity for wastewater, but when you look down the line in the future, because it is in the Deep River (water basin) and a lot of Pinehurst is in the Lumber River (water basin), there would be a transfer between basins,” county engineer Brian Patnode said before the task force went to Robbins. “It might likely need an inter-basin transfer certificate.
“There’s a few things to look at, obviously cost is going to be a factor if you’re going to pump water all the way from Robbins down to Seven Lakes or Pinehurst. It’s 15 to 25 miles. And potentially pumping the sewer back up if we want to use the wastewater treatment plant.”
The main pump station that was replaced in Robbins was flooded with water when Bear Creek crested its banks to 18 feet during Florence. To prevent that from happening again, the electronic controls are 50 feet above the previous height, and the dry wells used by the pumps are under a water-tight seal.
The town’s reservoir, which holds approximately 120 million gallons and is located on 57 acres with Cabin Creek and Bear Creek neighboring it, is another commodity that could be a freshwater source. The town has brought on the Wooten Company to do an assessment of the reservoir.
“I think we have been kind of shy to see what the viability of it is,” Mack said. “I just want to know what are my options for it. If it is a water source for everybody, then I need to know that. Or if it’s a nice place to picnic, so be it, then I can capitalize on that. I just want to know what it’s worth in the big scheme of things. Recreation is always big, but infrastructure and basic needs are top priority.”
In the past, the water source used inflow pipes with Bear Creek to regulate the water amount. Portions of the reservoir are located in the 100-year flood plain.
“I don’t feel comfortable with anyone making plans until we really know,” Mack said.
Other water sources in the area that the task force mentioned was the Deep River near High Falls, which is estimated to produce two million gallons per day, and is where the treated water from Robbins’ wastewater treatment plant is dumped.
Picerno said that if that river is used as a freshwater source for the northern and western portions of the county, that it would seem logical that it would not need inter-basin transfer certification as the water would be used within the Deep River basin.
The county is also looking at adding additional wells that can produce as much as 100 gallons per minute if the pumps run constantly. Gould said that seven wells would be needed to produce one million gallons in a day.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.
