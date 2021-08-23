Robbins’ efforts to hire new police officers and a police chief have been a high priority for new Town Manager Clint Mack in his first weeks in the post.
The small northern Moore County town’s Police Department will soon be down to two officers. One officer recently turned in a resignation to take a job with the Aberdeen Police Department, Mack said.
The department was already down to half staff following the resignation earlier this summer of former Chief Lawson Thomas and three other officers.
The town also has a host of other positions vacant and in need of filling. A lengthy approval process for new hires at the state level is holding back several job offers for positions as Mack puts more emphasis on reloading the Robbins police force.
“We’ve got a handful that wanted part-time interest, but we’re really trying to pull our full-time staff first. We basically think right now we could fill three more positions easily, if not maybe a fourth,” Mack said. “We’re still looking for a police chief.”
Mack said that administration positions for the town clerk and finance director are filled, giving him the chance to put his full focus “in the near-coming weeks,” on hiring for the police department.
Hiring for police officers can take time with the various requirements needed for checking backgrounds and credentials.
The job listings remain on the town’s website for now. Mack said two applicants for the police chief position did not come to fruition. Other advertisements have been posted with the Sandhills Community College Basic Law Enforcement Training program, in hopes of informing graduates of the opportunities locally.
“I reposted it because it was here before I got here, the job description. I updated it to reflect the new budget,” Mack said. “Starting salary is $34(,000). Last year I think they had it approved at $28(,000).”
The pay increase, with full benefits, comes from a more than $70,000 increase to the police department’s allotment from this year’s budget.
Although the department has been short on staff, law enforcement has gone uninterrupted with assistance from the Moore County Sheriff’s Office.
“I talked to Sheriff Ronnie Fields at Farmer’s Day and he reiterated that support,” Mack said. “We have leaned on them as a reactionary force if we need them to serve a warrant or something out of our capability.”
Mack commended the officers who have worked with an adjusted schedule for the last month and a half to set the tone for the new hires.
“The great thing is I have not had one citizen say, ‘We’re lacking this from the department.’ Our guys have really picked up the slack and have been active,” Mack said.
“They’re definitely setting the example of whoever comes in here of what we are looking for. People that are involved in the community that are worried about the safety and not here just to put experience on their resume. Anyone that has any connection to Moore County, period, specifically the northern side is going to be a highly sought after candidate for us.”
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.
