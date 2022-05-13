With less than two months remaining in the current fiscal year, the Robbins Board of Commissioners got a first look at the town’s proposed budget for the next fiscal year when it was presented by Town Manager Clint Mack at its meeting Thursday.
Mack, who was hired last July, brought “good news” to the board in his presentation of the fiscal year 2022-23 budget that featured a 1-cent decrease in the property tax rate. The proposal would drop the tax collection rate for the town to 73 cents per $100 valuation of property. The tax rate currently is 74 cents.
“I know that economic data is suggesting an increase in prices, but I’m very happy with how we have procured our equipment cheaper and we’ve weeded out so much inefficient costs that have stacked up over years,” Mack said. “It made sense. We can pass that saving on to the people, easily.”
The town’s general fund is budgeted for $1.5 million under Mack’s plan, with the water and sewer fund budgeted at $833,000.
With the town’s water and sewer fund showing progressions over the last few years, and operating this year at a surplus, Mack said that could lead to possible rate cuts next fiscal year once the new wastwater and pump station is up and running.
“We have to prove that it’s operating and self-sustaining. It hasn’t been for a long time. Literally, I got back to ‘05,” Mack said. “In 2018, it was negative $200,000. Last year it was (negative) $80,000. This year, we’re still in the green. That’s a huge accomplishment. If we prove that, then we can adjust our rates accordingly.”
Both accounts are operating in the acceptable thresholds for debt-to-revenue ratios, with the main fund at 5.4 percent and the water and sewer fund at 12 percent.
“The state’s magic number is 15 percent,” Mack said. “If something were to come up, we would have some leveraging debt.”
Recreation is the main focus on capital spending for the town. New playground equipment is scheduled for delivery in the next week after months of hold ups in the supply chain. The budget includes $10,000 for a splash pad.
Mack said the splash pad was the “No. 1 public inquiry.”
The budget also calls for a 401k retirement package for town employees with a 5 percent matching contribution from the town. Robbins already pays into the program through the state for the police department, Mack said.
A public hearing will be held June 9 for the budget, and the board plans to vote on the budget at that meeting.
In other action Thursday, the board approved the bid for a paving project to replace damaged roads in the Forest Heights community. Those include Forrest Drive, Timber Lane, Dogwood Street and Pine Street, as well as Elm Street on the other side of town.
Waugh Asphalt bid $341,000 for the work. The next steps include exploring finance options for a portion of the project, and the rest will be paid for from reserves or unused state money the town gets for road paving. Work is expected to start in 90 days.
Mack told the commissioners that Oak, Virginia and Salisbury streets are other corridors the town has placed a high priority on for repaving.
“So when I’m asked again, I can answer the question with integrity that we are literally looking into your street,“ Mayor Cameron Dockery said, “because I’m going to be called and asked about Oak Street.”
“Absolutely,” Mack said.
Town staff are also working on a plan for a Freedom Fest in Robbins in July. The board approved staff to reserve a band, fireworks and other amenities for the event. The town is planning for a performance by the popular local group The Sand Band on the town’s central greenspace, along with fireworks, vendors and other attractions. The cost is expected to be under $10,000.
The board also began reviewing a new ordinance dealing with food trucks in Robbins. No action was taken. A completed ordinance is expected to be up for review next month.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2476 or jonathan@thepilot.com.
