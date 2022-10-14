Carrying over talks at the county level, Robbins town commissioners on Thursday began discussing ways their town could utilize some of the $6.2 million that Moore County is set to receive from a settlement with pharmaceutical companies that abetted the national opioid epidemic.
“We are one of the highest counties in the state, that’s why we are considered a crisis,” said Town Manager Clint Mack, referring to the county’s number of opioid related deaths.
Last week, the county began discussing pathways it could take with funding. Robbins is looking to find organizations that could provide direct support to those who are in need of help.
“Spread the word throughout the churches and the other community organizations that if they are doing something, there might be some money available for it,” Mack said. “It’s absolutely a crisis and they are very motivated to not just use this money, but to have other follow-up programs, not just arrests.”
Mayor Cameron Dockery, who is also the pastor at the First Wesleyan Church in town, said that his congregation has hit roadblocks in the past when looking to help abusers who come to the church seeking help.
“We have tried to navigate people into treatment from our church who live in the area, who come to the church for help, and it’s hard. It’s the biggest wall we’re hitting. It’s expensive or they might not be able to get there,” Dockery said. “We need a treatment program here.”
Mayor Pro Tem Nikki Bradshaw remarked how there are no nearby facilities. Though Moore County has several, the closest overdose treatment center to Robbins is in Montgomery County.
“If there are facilities, they are all full. We can open a facility here once a month and still not have enough, unfortunately,” she said.
“In these meetings, what is the plan? Is there a plan for facilities?” she asked Mack.
Mack said that currently the county, who would be working as a grant facilitator for funding coming in regarding this issue, is looking into putting funding toward already existing programs.
“What I’m trying to do is make more networks with those resources,” Mack said.
Dockery inquired about the law enforcement angle, asking if the police department is “gaining any ground” on combating local drug distributors. Mack said strategies are in place.
“It is a deliberate focus of trying to get the dealers and distributors not to embed in a town, and make the user have to be mobile back and forth to go get it,” Mack said. “It’s a little bit safer, but you have a higher chance of getting them. That tactic is working.”
While acknowledging there is no “cookie-cutter” method to work across municipality lines, Mack said he wants to see the town do what fits best for its area to help those seeking treatment.
Commissioner Lonnie English gave an emotional account of his personal experiences with people close to him dealing with addiction.
“As you can see, it’s emotional for everyone. I think you hit the nail on the head. My only goal as a government and as an administrator is if that person takes a step to change that I have something to provide them,” Mack said.
ARPA Funding
In other business, the board approved $219,000 of ARPA spending with the second tranche of funding coming to the town this past month.
The plan includes $65,000 for a new dump truck for the public works department after the current one broke last month.
“We’ve rebuilt that truck three times. We have really tried hard. I talked to Crossroads Ford and it will be a non-CDL truck,” Mack said.
“The guys are excited because they will be able to get down the streets easier. Picking up brush is the main thing we do, and I hate that people can’t get it done every week.”
Other line items include $39,000 in debt services, $28,000 for a digital town sign and $27,500 in repairs to the old fire department’s roof. A prefabricated public works storage building for $10,000 was also included.
Approximately $125,000 remains in the latest round of ARPA funding, which the town has a year to spend.
The board also approved the Wooten Company’s bid to act as the engineers, designers and supervisors for the $4 million RFQ water project the town was awarded earlier this season.
The only bidder to submit an official packet, Wooten helped the town submit the packet for the grant and has already jumpstarted securing subcontractor bids by December, Mack said.
