The regularly scheduled Robbins Board of Commissioners meeting has been pushed back a week due to several COVID-19 infections in Town Hall.
The meeting, set for this Thursday at 6 p.m., has been delayed to Jan. 20 at 6 p.m. in the Robbins Fire and Rescue Department's conference room, according a post on the town's Facebook page Tuesday.
Town Clerk Jessica Coltrane said in an email earlier this week that due to a "surge in covid at Town Hall we may move this meeting to next week."
The agenda for the meeting next Thursday includes the swearing in of Benjamin Haddock as the next Robbins police chief, and authorization for the town to pursue quotes for paving projects.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.
