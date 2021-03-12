The Robbins Board of Commissioners approved a budget amendment during its regular meeting on Thursday that will help balance the town’s budget with a little more than three months left in the fiscal year.
James Overton, who has been contracted out by the town in absence of a finance director, added $110,000 in revenue to help offset the over-budget line items and unforeseen purchases that have been made since the budget was approved.
“This will get all your line items within budget as of today,” Overton said. “We’ve got a lot of line items that were over budget so that is not being done as it should.”
The money that added up to the revenue increase came from a $24,000 grant the Police Department received, $7,000 in revenue from the cemetery through burials in recent months, sale of town surplus property through auction and $65,000 coming through stimulus grant money.
Overton also mentioned how the Robbins Police Department and the maintenance on the Pine Rest Cemetery are close to surpassing the budgeted amount for the fiscal year. The Police Department had spent 84 percent of its budgeted funds before the amendment was approved.
Russell Pearlman, an architect for the Wooten Company out of Raleigh, presented a proposed design for a new public works building in town following a space needs study with the department and town personnel. The building would be built on the property where the current public works department office is located.
The conceptual design included a conference room area, two offices, workspaces, a kitchen and three garage bays. Pearlman said the cost of the project would be $500,000 and would serve the public works department for at least 30 years.
The age of the current public works building was unknown when Commissioner Joey Boswell posed the question.
“I don’t know quite how old it is, I just know it is in bad shape,” Town Clerk Hannah Hungerford said.
Commissioner Brandon Phillips voiced concern about the two new radar speed signs that were installed this week by the Police Department. The signs were bought through grant money, according to a release from the department earlier this week and were installed in high traffic areas for both cars and pedestrians.
The feature that concerned Phillips was the constant video monitoring of the signs that the department has access to.
“I do not like the idea of any police department or any government entity being able to watch and see what is going on in front of a residential street 24/7/365,” Phillips said. “I get what you are trying to do with traffic enforcement, but this should cause some issues for the people of the town, the citizens of the town regarding privacy issues.”
Robbins Police Chief Lawson Thomas was not at the meeting, but the officers at the meeting said the signs can be moved around, based on traffic patterns. One sign is located across Middleton Street from Town Hall.
Interim Town Manager Jon Barlow said they would look into the capabilities of the surveillance system to answer any questions regarding privacy issues.
In other action, the board appointed Commissioner Terri Holt to the planning board, as a zoning request was presented to the town.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.
