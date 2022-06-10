With repairs and upgrades to the town’s wastewater treatment plant nearing conclusion, Robbins officials are expecting soon to see financial savings from the longtime drain on resources.
A one-cent tax decrease for the 2022-23 fiscal year budget was approved as part of the town’s spending plan unanimously adopted by the Robbins Board of Commissioners meeting Thursday.
The budget drops the tax collection rate for the town to 73 cents per $100 valuation of property. While a welcome relief for town taxpayers, the rate still remains the highest among Moore County’s 11 municipalities.
The town’s general fund is budgeted for $1.5 million under the plan drafted by the board and Town Manager Clint Mack, with the water and sewer fund budgeted at $833,000. The water fund is expected to be profitable for the first time in more than a decade, Mack said. That could mean an end to the town’s general fund having to supplement its infrastructure, allowing water and sewer to more than pay for itself. When that begins happening, the town could see even greater freedom to reduce its property tax rate.
The budget also includes a 401k retirement package for town employees with a 5 percent matching contribution from the town, and a 2.5 percent cost of living pay increase.
Big-ticket spending projects include $100,000 set aside to be used however the public deems the most important, and Mack said the general consensus he has heard is for a splash pad. The nearest one is in Carthage.
“It will be the public’s ultimate decision. That fund is also for other things such as infrastructure expansion,” Mack said. “I feel like the feedback from the population is they’re willing to live here, but want good amenities like everywhere else. Other towns in Moore County have been a good example of that.”
Commissioners Lonnie English and Nikki Bradshaw commended the work of Mack, Finance Director Stephanie Maness and Town Clerk Jessica Coltrane to create the spending plan.
“I think (Maness) is really a plus for us, and I’ve known Jessica before she came on board, but you really have some good people in place,” English said.
“It was much smoother than last year,” Bradshaw said.
During the manager’s report, Mack informed the board that a more than $250,000 Golden LEAF grant for its SITE program was approved for the town. The program will bring in professionals to catalog prospective areas in town that could be a possible site for future industry, and also help the town in recruiting those businesses to the area.
“I wanted a grant — if we’re going to spend some time to apply for it — that is actionable,” Mack said. “I wanted professionals to come in and help us initiate movement. I already talked to the VP at Golden LEAF the day I found out and he was very excited. It’s very different because they award a bunch of funds, but this is more interaction.”
Given the climate of school safety, Mack’s report also discussed the Robbins Police Department coordinating with Moore County Schools to have a plan in place to protect the schools.
“We’ve had one (meeting) with them, speaking with the chief and all the principals. We’ve integrated their first alert active defender system, so they have an app where any teacher can hit it and it lets them know where the threat is,” Mack said. “I think of it not as a jurisdictional thing, but a support thing.”
Elise Middle and Robbins Elementary schools are in the town’s jurisdiction and operate most days without a school resource officer. North Moore High School is a short distance away.
Commissioner Brandon Phillips, who is also a police officer in Taylortown, said he had been asked by several parents if Robbins Police would be available to respond to an incident at either school.
“It would be likely that one of our officers would be the first responder to the incident,” Phillips said. “It’s all about being proactive so thank you for letting the public know we are being proactive.”
In other business, a voluntary non-contiguous annexation of a property on Ashley Drive was approved by the board.
Action was delayed on a drafted food truck ordinance until after Farmer’s Day to limit confusion for vendors and other food trucks that will be setting up the week of the festival. Registration and enforcement for food trucks the week of Farmer’s Day is controlled by the Robbins Fire and Rescue squad.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2476 or jonathan@thepilot.com.
