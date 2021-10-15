The Robbins Police Department doubled in size Thursday with the swearing in of two new patrol officers.
Kaleb Jarrell and Christian Rosas took their oaths in the Robbins Fire and Rescue Department during the regularly scheduled meeting of the Robbins Board of Commissioners.
The two new officers make four full-time on staff for the police department, and Town Manager Clint Mack envisions the department being fully staffed by the end of the month.
“The chief position is still officially open and I am giving a preliminary offer to an applicant tomorrow for another officer position,” Mack said. “He’s a local North Moore graduate and native and is invested in the community.”
Rosas is a recent graduate of North Moore High School, and used the Sandhills Promise program to pay for the BLET program at Sandhills Community College.
“He is exactly what we picture in our plan for the town of Robbins plus Moore County Schools,” Mack said. “He speaks Spanish and English and is invested in the community. This was his dream job and we are happy to give it to him.”
Jarrell comes to Robbins after working previously with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
“He came to us motivated and wanted a town he could develop in, grow into and stay here a long time,” Mack said.
The pair joins the two Robbins officers who remained after a handful of officers, including former chief Lawson Thomas, resigned in June.
Following the swearing in, the board honored a former servant of the town, Robert Tew III, who passed away on Sept. 29.
Tew served on the town Board of Commissioner from 1995 to 2003, including a stint as mayor from 1995 to 1997. He also served the town as an auxiliary police officer and was a member of the Robbins Rescue Squad.
A flag was presented to Tew’s wife, Brenda; son, Robert Tew IV and wife, Emily, at the meeting that flew over Town Hall at half mast on Sept. 30 to honor Tew’s life.
“My dad loved this town. This was his hometown,” Robert Tew IV said. “It’s kind of fitting tonight that we are here with two other officers that are sworn into the police department. My dad loved this town and would be very proud.”
In other action, the board approved a budget amendment that comes with an increase in funding from the county for fire services. Finance Director Stephanie Maness said the increase could lead to another part-time firefighter position starting in January.
Also in the amendment was a windfall from public works selling scrap metal on hand to create a meal fund for extended hours on the job site, and future quarterly payments for the Federal Emergency Management Agency volunteer firefighters, Maness said.
Sandhills Computers was also approved to take over the contract of the town’s IT services.
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2470 or jonathan@thepilot.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.