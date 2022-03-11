A Denver mining heir who enjoyed fox hunting and equestrian pursuits settled on the west side of Pinehurst in the late 1920s. His wealth, according to historical accounts, was extraordinary even by Moore County’s “winter colony standards.”
The Georgian home he built, with its Flemish bond brick, opens to a light-filled foyer with a grand staircase, triple domed windows and exquisitely designed moldings and doors. A wood paneled library with scalloped bookshelves and original Gracie wallpaper looks onto the home’s broad expanse of lawn which rolls down to a private lake. The second floor features seven of the home’s 10 bedrooms, all with updated bathrooms, plus a spacious master suite and dressing area. A carriage house graces one end of the home.
Named Sandy Woods Farm, the property is one of seven local properties that will be showcased by the 2022 Southern Pines Garden Club Annual Home and Garden Tour on Saturday, April 9, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Rambling over some 1,900 acres — an estate so large that directional signs are needed along the driveway to help guests find their way — the home off Linden Road has been in the McKean family since the mid-1950s.
Q.A Shaw McKean and his wife, Katharine Winthrop McKean, a former top-ranked American tennis player, raised their four sons among the wooded peace and seclusion of Sandy Woods Farm.
Tom McKean recalls riding on the trails everyday with his mother, who was also an accomplished horsewoman who bred racehorses.
“My father liked the quiet life. I remember him spending time in the library, sitting by the fireplace. My mother was much more active,” he said, with a smile. “We all played tennis, of course. My mother was a good golfer too.”
The McKeans enjoyed their private retreat to the fullest, adding an in-ground pool and a tennis court. They also employed a small army of household help to manage the massive property, including a caretaker, live-in governess for the boys, a butler and cook.
“My mother always had five to 12 dogs in the house. Mostly dachshunds, those were her favorite,” McKean said. His father had bred dogs in his earlier years and was one of the first in the country to show Afghan hounds.
The four boys took most of their meals in an upstairs kitchen, McKean said, at least until they were old enough — and mannered enough — to join their parents for dinner. By middle school, each also followed the family tradition of attending boarding schools and college in New England, Massachusetts, for the most part.
McKean’s eldest brother, John, returned to Sandy Woods Farm in the 1980s to care for their mother. A quiet philanthropist, prior to his death in 2019 had often opened the home for philanthropic events and activities. The farm remains privately owned but the McKean family have invested in upgrades to the equestrian facilities for public events and have making initial plans for the home to operate as an event venue in the future.
Sandy Woods Farm is one of seven local properties to be showcased by the 2022 Southern Pines Garden Club Annual Home and Garden Tour on Saturday, April 9, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Other properties in this year’s tour 2022 include Inchalene, in Southern Pines; Fox Hollow Farm, in Southern Pines; the Dunnagan home, in Southern Pines; the Van Paris home, in Pinehurst; The Healing Garden, in Pinehurst; and the Campbell House, in Southern Pines.
Since the 1940s, the Southern Pines Garden Club members and volunteers have welcomed visitors to experience some of the Sandhills’ most elegant homes and gardens. Adding to the visual impact, each showcased home will features creative flower arrangements designed by Southern Pines Garden Club members. Other properties showcased in the 2022 tour are Inchalene, in Southern Pines; Fox Hollow Farm, in Southern Pines; the Dunnagan home, in Southern Pines; the Van Paris home, in Pinehurst; The Healing Garden, in Pinehurst; and the Campbell House, in Southern Pines.
Tickets are $30 ($25 in advance) and can be purchased at www.TicketMeSandhills.com. For more information, visit the Southern Pines Garden Club online at www.southernpinesgardenclub.com or email southernpinesgardenclub@outlook.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.