What started as a normal Saturday for Jim Corcoran quickly became a life-changing experience.
Corcoran, a Pinehurst endodontist, was driving up U.S. 220 for a veteran fundraiser in Virginia and talking to his sister, Nina Corcoran Newcomb, on the phone when he saw a group of people on the side of the road.
“I looked over on the side of the road, and there was a gentleman who had a lady lying on her side, and he was holding her head,” Corcoran said. “I saw several bystanders kind of standing around and looking at them with a couple of cars, and it looked odd, so I hung up with my sister, I pulled over, and I got out of the truck, ran over there, said a little prayer, and I tried to do the right thing and make sure the person is okay.”
Corcoran noticed the woman had blue lips and no pulse.
“I just jumped in,” he said. “There were several bystanders, so I told one of them to call 911, told another lady she was going to breathe, and I told a third person they are going to wave down any first responders that come.”
Corcoran started CPR. After two cycles, he checked her pulse and didn’t feel anything, so he continued for about eight more cycles. After the eighth cycle, he felt a “weak, thready pulse” that faded out again.
He did two more cycles, alongside the woman giving mouth-to-mouth, and the collapsed woman’s pulse came back strong.
Everything happened in less than five minutes.
Responders were then on scene — police, emergency medical technicians and the fire department. Corcoran stayed there, monitoring her pulse, until he realized he was in the way. He got up and continued his drive. He called his sister back, opening with, “you’re never going to believe this.”
He called the hospital later to see if the woman was alright, but because he did not know anything about her — not even her name — he could not get any information. He tried the Asheboro police, who told him the same thing, but they patched him to the 911 dispatcher who could share some information.
“She went to the hospital with oxygen, she lived, and then she was discharged like the next day,” Corcoran said.
He was glad to help her and have the proper training to do so. All dental staff, as required by the state, are required to be certified in basic life-support. He was grateful for John Neely and his staff at Pinehurst Oral Surgery and Dental Implant Center, who recertified his office this past fall.
“It’s a good feeling to make a difference in that person's life,” Corcoran said. “When I got there, she was cold, her lips were blue, and she had no heartbeat. And five minutes later, she's breathing on her own and had a heartbeat. That's pretty cool … and to do it twice — I thought once was a pretty neat thing.”
Nearly 11 years ago, Corcoran gave CPR to Alan Gassel, a fellow runner in the Bi-Lo Marathon in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Corcoran was 18 miles into the 26.2-mile race when he could see someone attempting chest compressions 100 yards ahead and others frantically waving their arms.
He jumped in and helped bring Gassel back.
Corcoran said Gassel continued to run marathons, including one the following year, and has sent Corcoran many photos over the years of himself crossing finishing lines.
That first time performing CPR, Corcoran said he had time to register something serious was happening. This time, he only saw a man pouring water on a woman's head — not knowing if she had just passed out or not.
“I’m a regular guy, just a regular citizen of Moore County, and I’m grateful for the training I've had and that the training paid off for these two people.
“The whole thing is a bit surreal,” Corcoran said. “I think the situation this time unfolded very quickly.”
Newcomb, who had called The Pilot to share her brother’s story, said two people would likely be dead without his help.
“He’s such a good guy,” Newcomb said. “He is the kind of guy who would do anything for anybody else. … He is the kind of person you want driving by.”
Contact Ana Risano at (910) 585-6396 or ana@thepilot.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.