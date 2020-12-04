Johnson Family Produce farm stand

Photo courtesy of Johnson Family Produce and General Store

A traffic detour on U.S. 15-501 north of Carthage has left one local farm family feeling left out in the cold.

Johnson Family Produce and General Store is located at the corner of Stanton Hill Road, basically Ground Zero for a three-week-long project initiated by the N.C. Department of Transportation (NC-DOT) on Thursday.

“This has cut-off traffic to us,” said Sammy Johnson. “We’re trying to stay optimistic but this will be very hard on a small family-owned business that relies on 15-501 to attract customers.”

Brandon Jones, NC-DOT Division 8 engineer, said the project will replace a large drainage pipe buried 20 feet under the highway that was damaged during a significant rain event on Nov. 11.

“Unfortunately this type of pipe replacement is more of an emergency,” Jones said, “We had to jump on the beginning of this to get it done quickly.”

Under normal circumstances, NC-DOT provides a longer timeline on projects that allows for public input, message signs to be installed beforehand, and businesses in close proximity to construction work would be contacted in advance.

Johnson said the timing for the project is particularly challenging because of the upcoming holidays.

“This is a busy season for us. If it takes three weeks for this road project, that will push us right up to Christmas,” Johnson said. “This not only affects us but other people along this road. It’s not just me crying over spilled milk.”

The Johnson family farms around 40-acres in this rural part of Moore County for decades. Approximately six years they opened their farm stand and general store to supplement their wholesale produce operation. Inside the general store you’ll find locally-grown vegetables like sweet potatoes and collards, fruit and gift baskets, jams and preserves, milk, eggs, fresh meat, homemade breads, cakes and pies. They also offer home delivery on orders and fresh produce boxes.

On Friday, a NC-DOT representative met with Johnson to discuss his concerns. As a result of that conversation, the highway detour was slightly modified.

To reach Johnson Family Produce traveling north on U.S. 15-501, vehicles are permitted to go around the barricade, then take a right on Lambs Grove Road, followed by a left on Stanton Hill Road to reach the store.

Vehicles traveling south on U.S. 15-501 from Sanford are permitted to continue straight through the barricade to enter the Johnson Family Produce parking lot.

Johnson Family Produce general store

Photo courtesy of Johnson Family Produce and General Store

Johnson said he hopes people will take the extra time needed to reach their store.

“We are going to do the best we can do with what we’ve got,” he said.

Johnson Family Produce and General Store is located at 407 U.S. 15-501 in Carthage, at the corner of Stanton Hill Road. You can also find them on Facebook or place an order by phone at (919) 499-3553.

