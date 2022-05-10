Two candidates are facing off in the Republican primary for the District 3 County Commissioner seat: John Ritter of Seagrove and Charlie Smoak of Carthage.
Otis Ritter has held the seat since 2014 but will not run for reelection. Although an unaffiliated candidate with enough signatures could still appear on the ballot in November, with no challenger yet to emerge, the probability is high that the winner of next Tuesday’s primary election will take the seat.
John Ritter
Ritter lives in Seagrove with his wife and their four-year-old son. He grew up in the West Moore community and went to law school at UNC Chapel Hill. He came back to the county and set up a practice in Seven Lakes, where he has been practicing law for the past 15 years. He mostly works on residential real estate and estate planning cases.
This is not Ritter’s first time running for office. He ran unsuccessfully for lieutenant governor in 2020, finishing fourth out of nine candidates in the Republican primary.
For priorities, Ritter wants to focus on maintaining principles and conservative leadership.
“The number one goal is just for us to continue to have good government,” Ritter said. “And I do think that in Moore County, we have been blessed with that, and we've had some great leadership, and I would just like to see that continue.”
Ritter is also set on balancing the county’s needs to maintain infrastructure and offer good services with a conservative fiscal policy. He plans to be cautious about over-borrowing money and wants the county to continue having a high rating for repaying debts. He is also not keen on overdevelopment and wants to support the community college system in the county.
“I just want to make sure that everyone has what they need, but also that we're making the right choices and that we're being conscious of what's being spent and aware and that we just put a focus on being responsible,” Ritter said.
As county commissioner, Ritter says his skillset as an attorney makes him a suitable candidate.
“I would like to think that I would offer strong leadership and an ability to work with others,” Ritter said.
Charlie Smoak
Originally from Robbins, Smoak now lives in Carthage with his wife. He retired in 2015 after a long career in public safety.
After graduating high school, Smoak joined the U.S. Air Force and stayed in the service for 21 years. He then went on to work for the Moore County Sheriff’s Department for the next 15 years, retiring as the chief jailer. In the final decade of his career, he worked as a magistrate for the state of North Carolina in Moore County.
Smoak’s top priority going into the election is getting a county-wide water and sewer system in place.
“The lower end of the county has all this,” Smoak said. “The upper end of the county, we do not have it, and for us to grow up here, we're going to have to have countywide water and sewer.”
Smoak is also passionate about maintaining the county’s schools. He said the district needs more teachers’ assistants and bus drivers. Even with new pay raises for school staff, he says it's not been enough to maintain the quality of the schools.
“We get to keep the people that we got, and we got to get some more people in here,” he said.
Along these lines, Smoak says the county does not need new industry because it’s already struggling to fill the jobs that are here.
“Go anywhere you want to today and the first thing you see when you walk in the place is help wanted, help wanted, help wanted,” Smoak said. “We can’t even fill the jobs that we have right now.”
Smoak says his experience collaborating with others makes him the right pick for the commissioner seat
“I consider myself a people person,” Smoak said. “I’ve dealt with people all my life.”
Smoak was one of two Moore County magistrates in 2015 who sued the state Administrative of the Courts and Moore County Clerk of Court Susan Hicks over the issue of performing same-sex marriages. The suit contended that the magistrates’ state constitutional rights were violated when magistrates were told they must solemnize same-sex marriages as part of their job as a result of federal court rulings.
Smoak had expressed concerns at the time that his religious convictions would prevent him from solemnizing the union of same-sex couples.
The suit was later dropped after the General Assembly passed a law allowing magistrates to opt out of the duty.
Smoak, though no longer a magistrate, says he still believes performing such a ceremony is against his religious convictions.
Early voting for the primary runs through May 14 at two polling locations.
In-person voters will have two locations to choose from: Moore County Agricultural Center, 707 Pinehurst Ave. in Carthage, or Aberdeen Recreation Center, 301 Lake Park Crossing in Aberdeen. Polls at the two locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Saturday hours on May 14 will be 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Registered voters can also vote on the day of the primary, May 17, at their assigned polling place.
Contact Evey Weisblat at (910) 693-2474 or evey@thepilot.com.
