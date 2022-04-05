Four lives in the area have been saved in recent months thanks to the actions of two local police officers, who were on the ready to serve and protect even when their shifts were over.
Aberdeen Police Lt. Jesse Smith and Southern Pines Officer Kirsten Czako were recognized for their life-saving efforts that occurred in two of the most bizarre months of their police careers, they said.
In January, Czako came on the scene of an overdose and another when CPR was in progress, and her help saved the lives of both people. Smith had two instances driving home on U.S. 1 two weeks apart where he helped save the lives of two motorists.
“I’ve never even heard of anybody having something like that, to be honest,” Smith said. “I feel that any police officer without a doubt would’ve done the same thing, honestly.”
Southern Pines Police posted their quarterly awards at the end of March, and included the two instances where Czako was ready when the time came for her to put her training to action.
“I’m very lucky the police department does excellent training from year to year, even month to month and day to day. I’ve been very fortunate that the police department training prepares us for these types of events,” Czako said. “Going into it, I didn’t have the nerves because I already knew I could do it because we practiced it and we did the training.”
On Jan. 7, Czako was patrolling the area near Murray Hill Road when a drug overdose call came out. She was the first on the scene to assess the non-responsive male with a weak pulse.
“Based on the type of call, I figured Narcan couldn’t hurt. I went into my patrol car and got my departmentally issued Narcan,” she said.
Fire and EMS personnel arrived and were prepared to administer the same treatment, and were caught off-guard when the officer said she had already done so, Czako said.
Czako again found herself responding to a medical call for another unresponsive person on Jan. 29.
“Me and the fire department actually ended up being there at the same time. They had a lot of medical equipment that they have to work and get, so I ran up the steps,” Czako said. “I got in the house and there was a male performing CPR. I took over while I was waiting for the fire department to get up the steps a few seconds behind me.”
Czako and fire personnel rotated doing compressions, which can be laborious after a while for one person, until EMS arrived.
“It’s rewarding. I guess it just happened that it was the right time at the right place,” Czako said. “It’s incredibly impactful to know that you make a difference and through my line of work to have the ability to go to calls and be there for people. That’s really what I signed up for.”
Czako, 29, has been working with Southern Pines Police Department for six years, five of which has been as an officer. Hired as a dispatcher, Czako saw that as a chance to get a foot in the door at the department. A few weeks later, a need for more female officers led to her enrolling in Basic Law Enforcement Training.
“I was excited for the opportunity because I had always wanted to be a police officer. That’s what I grew up wanting to be,” Czako said. “They kind of offered me my dream job and it’s pretty amazing.”
During the Aberdeen Town Board of Commissioners meeting last week, Smith was recognized for his efforts.
“It’s very clear that if Lt. Smith would not have arrived on scene and did what he did, this person would not be alive,” Captain Brian Chavis told the council. “Lt. Smith went above and beyond, but we expect from him. That’s just the person he is.”
Driving home on North U.S. 1 on Feb. 24, a flash of silver off the road caught Smith’s eye in the moment when sunlight was first breaking the horizon. And a feeling had him turning around near the May Street intersection with the highway near the N.C. State Equine Health Center.
“I didn’t know what it was, I saw what was probably a car, but something told me to turn around so I did,” Smith said. “I didn’t know what it was exactly, but I knew something wasn’t right.”
What caught Smith’s eye on his commute home was a car through a break in the wooden fence at the edge of an area scattered with pine trees. He followed the tire marks through the woods to a heavily damaged silver passenger car with the driver still in the vehicle.
“There was really nothing I could do for him besides provide moral support. I didn’t want to move him from the vehicle,” Smith said. “The engine was cold and there wasn’t a fire hazard or anything like that. He told me he thought he broke his back. Me knowing from fire experience, I did not want to move this guy because there was no urgent need to and with him saying he broke his back, it’s all the more reason not to.”
Two weeks later, not too far from the site of where the first accident happened, Smith was driving home after his night shift and came upon a vehicle fire. Along with the help of two other men who came up on the scene shortly after Smith, the driver was safely removed from the vehicle.
“It’s definitely amazing. With the car fire, we didn’t know 100 percent if there was another person in the car or not. We looked good, but we weren't sure if there was another person in there,” Smith said. “The dash was caved in and the driver was pinned in, that’s why it took three of us to rip him out of the car.”
Both times, Smith was running late after a night shift that typically ends at 6 a.m. Added into that were the breakfast cravings from his pregnant wife, Brianna, leading to him commuting home at a later time than normal.
“I just feel like I was put there for a reason,” Smith said. “The good Lord put me there at the right time.”
Smith, 30, has been in public service nearly half his life, starting as a volunteer fireman at 16. Before joining the Aberdeen Police Department in 2011, Smith had worked as a part-time firefighter at Cameron Fire Department, before its merger into the Cypress Pointe Fire Department.
“I figured that the fire experience would help me, and it did. It definitely has helped me through the years,” he said. “The fire department is what’s got me into the emergency services field.”
He said his job now with the police works “hand in hand” with his training from a young age in the fire service, including staying alert at all times.
“We do have to be ready at all times, there’s no doubt about that. We have to be ready for anything because you never know what’s going to happen,” Smith said. “Even if it’s a crime or something like that that’s happening right in front of you, people look to you to solve the problems. That’s what we do on a daily basis.”
Contact Jonathan Bym at (910) 693-2476 or jonathan@thepilot.com.
Thanks to Aberdeen Police Lt. Jesse Smith and Southern Pines Officer Kirsten Czako for keeping us safe out there. Great work! And please be safe while doing your jobs.
