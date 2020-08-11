Aberdeen Fire Chief Phillip Richardson

Aberdeen Fire Chief Phillip Richardson has been named to a new dual position as the town’s assistant manager. He also serves as the town’s emergency manager.

“This is a joint position where he will perform many of the duties he is doing already,” said Town Manager Paul Sabiston, “such as oversight of FEMA projects that are not fire-related.”

Over the last decade, Richardson has written and managed about $2.2 million worth of grants awarded to the town, including SAFER grants, disaster declarations and, more recently, the spillway repairs at Aberdeen Lake dam.

The new position is effective immediately and includes an appropriate pay grade adjustment.

Richardson has been in public service since 1984, when he was an Explorer Scout with the Aberdeen Police Department. Two years later he was hired as a police officer and later joined the Moore County Sheriff’s Office where he worked as a D.A.R.E. officer.

During this same period, Richardson served as a volunteer firefighter with the Crestline Department and, later, Aberdeen Fire & Rescue. In 2001, he was hired by Aberdeen as a paid firefighter and was appointed to the fire chief position in 2006.

During his tenure, he has overseen the merger of Crestline Fire to create Aberdeen Fire & Rescue Station 2, which was part of an effort to consolidate resources and enhance service capabilities on the southeastern boundary of Moore County. That facility also began serving as a base for UNC Hospitals Air Care Service in 2017.

Richardson is a graduate of Pinecrest High School and completed the UNC School of Government Municipal and County Administration program in 2011.

“I think the world of the town and I’m pleased the manager has put this trust in me,” Richardson said. “The people of Aberdeen and the town’s administration mean a lot to me.”

