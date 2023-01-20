The planning board unanimously approved a rezoning request from Pinehurst Resort and Country Club for their tenth golf course, located off of Hwy 5.
The rezoning would change nearly 920 acres of residential parcels to a planned development. The entire property is about 1100 acres and owned by the Dedman Family, who also own Pinehurst Resort.
They envisioned a “golf village” on about 250 acres they first purchased in 1999, but the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001 and ensuing economic uncertainty halted their plans. Their second purchase was the former The Pit Golf Links in 2011, consisting of 925 acres.
Bob Koontz, a professional land planner with Koontz Jones Design, explained the project's vision to the planning board on Thursday night.
The overall design features golf course No. 10, residential housing, guest accommodations, workforce housing, a USGA center for research and development, and a second 18-hole golf course.
Koontz said the development would occur over 10 years in seven different phases. The first phase would include course No. 10 and related facilities, like restrooms and a maintenance building. Phase two would add a pro shop and a short course.
The resort hopes to have Pinehurst No. 10 completed in spring 2024, just ahead of Pinehurst's No. 2 course hosting the U.S. Open for the fourth time. Phase two would be finished in 2025.
Phases three and four, planned for 2026 and 2027, respectfully, include workforce housing, a clubhouse and their eleventh golf course. Subsequent phases would add more lodging, storage and residential housing.
Koontz said Pit Link Lane, across from the New Aberdeen Elementary School, would be the main entrance. They plan to preserve trees throughout this project and make it feel like someone is “driving through nature or driving into a park” before getting to the golf course.
They would request a deviation for the roadways to have a curb but no gutter and allow for varied median sizes to accommodate existing trees. Alongside the main road would be a “meandering” trail.
“We are trying to be as light on the land as possible,” Koontz said.
Koontz also broke the property into eight zones, separated by the types of development. For example, zone A consists of Pinehurst No. 10 and related facilities, while zone C features workforce housing.
The workforce housing will not be limited to resort staff but also be made available to partners of the resort, as stated by Pinehurst Resort’s Chief Financial Officer Dick Higginbotham. He used town staff and hospital employees as examples of other welcomed tenants.
The planned development also lists the maximum number of lots or units within each area. There will be no more than 125 residential lots, 175 guest units and 125 workforce units.
Higginbotham explained that this is the total allowed amount, not their exact plan. He said residential housing is “not their sweet spot” but an option they could pursue down the line.
The plan calls for a 50-foot undisturbed buffer along the property edge with adjacent property. This buffer addressed one concern raised by Don Hunter, CEO of the Country Club of North Carolina, which has property adjacent to the development. He said they are “generally pleased” with the plan but asked the developers to consider the quiet areas north of the property with future residential development.
Water and sewer utilities are on site, and any extensions will be at the cost of the developers. Planning Board Chair Janet Peele asked about a strain on existing utilities given the increased development and potential impact on the water table.
Tim Carpenter, an engineer with LKC engineering, said they plan to irrigate the courses with water from the existing lakes and not use public water. He said there would be a “very light strain on utilities.”
Public Works Director Harold Watts also added that no wells are planned in the Hwy 5 corridor, and this development should not impact nearby residential wells, which rely on the water table.
Board member Dianne Innes questioned the development’s alignment with maintaining wildlife corridors and habitats. Town Planner Danielle Orloff explained that the developers plan to preserve existing wetlands and have begun looking at impacts on red-cockaded woodpecker habitat.
The planned development narrative states, “this area is located outside of an endangered red-cockaded woodpecker foraging area.”
Red-cockaded woodpeckers are an endangered species that forage and burrow in mature pine trees.
Koontz said golf courses were a “fantastic location” for red-cockaded woodpeckers and wildlife corridors because of the open space. He also said woodpeckers typically climb up trees and glide rather than fly.
Peele commented that preserving sections of land, like those around the wetlands, is not the same as maintaining entirely undisturbed areas for migration corridors.
Board member Daniel Behnke also asked about remediation on the property because of former pesticide dumps located in that area.
In 1984, state environmental officials discovered several abandoned pesticide dumps, dating back to the 1930s and '40s. Chemicals, bags and containers were allowed by law to be buried, but federal law later required companies to come forward to identify dump sites.
The EPA conducted an emergency cleanup of three dump sites near N.C. 5 — burning or hauling away pesticide waste and contaminated soil to an approved hazardous waste landfill.
Higginbotham said there are three existing EPA wells for monitoring on-site, but the site is of low concern because of successful remediation. The EPA changed its monitoring plan from every five years to every 15 years.
In other action, the planning board re-appointed Janet Peele, Dianne Innes, Tim Marcham and Jane Cowan. Janet Peele was chosen as chair and Brook Pomeranz as vice chair.
Contact Ana Risano at (910) 585-6396 or ana@thepilot.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.